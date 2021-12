Buckingham Palace may not comment on all of the stories concerning the royal family, but they will set the record straight when they need to. They did exactly that in regards to BBC Two's documentary, The Princes and the Press. E! News reported that Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Kensington Palace released a joint statement about the claims in the documentary. Their statement, which was included at the end of the documentary, saw the royals addressing the "unfounded claims" that they believe that BBC Two shared in the program.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO