ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Researchers Dig Up Genes and Cells Related to Skull Formation in Mice

Genetic Engineering News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new mouse study, scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai demonstrate how the activity of one gene, turned on in a newly discovered group of bone-bordering cells, may play an important role in shaping the skull. The findings are published in the journal Nature...

www.genengnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
WISH-TV

New study suggests 3-dose Pfizer series is no match for omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In an alarming new study, Israeli scientists found that three jabs of the Pfizer vaccine may be no match for omicron. Scientists at Sheba Medical Center — a hospital affiliate of Tel Aviv University — found the two-dose series of the mRNA vaccine plus a booster is four times less effective against the mutation compared to the delta variant. The weak response, health officials say, may indicate that more boosters are needed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
New Scientist

Grape seed chemical allows mice to live longer by killing aged cells

A chemical isolated from grape seed extract prolongs the lifespans of old mice by 9 per cent by clearing out their old, worn-out cells. The treatment also seems to make the mice physically fitter and reduces the size of tumours when used alongside chemotherapy to treat cancer. The finding strengthens...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Potential Mechanism Linking Autism and Intestinal Inflammation

Infection during pregnancy with elevated levels of the cytokine IL-17a may yield microbiome alterations that prime offspring for aberrant immune responses, mouse study suggests. Though many people with autism spectrum disorders also experience unusual gastrointestinal inflammation, scientists have not established how those conditions might be linked. Now MIT and Harvard...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene#Mice#The Skull#Nature Communications#Craniofacial#Md#Rna
TheConversationAU

Fossil find reveals giant prehistoric 'thunder birds' were riddled with bone disease

Until around 45,000 years ago, Australia was home to Genyornis newtoni, a fearsomely huge bird weighing roughly 230kg – almost six times as much as an emu – and standing 2 metres tall. This giant, from a unique group of Australian flightless birds called the dromornithids or “thunder birds”, was among the largest birds that have ever lived. And then, along with many of Australia’s other “megafaunal” species, it disappeared, for reasons that still remain debated. Read more: New research reveals the origin of Australia’s...
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 variants, including mutated variants resembling omicron, are evolving new ways to evade antibodies, vaccines

In an effort to predict future evolutionary maneuvers of SARS-CoV-2, a research team led by investigators at Harvard Medical School has identified several likely mutations that would allow the virus to evade immune defenses, including natural immunity acquired through infection or from vaccination, as well as antibody-based treatments. The results,...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Gene Editing Can Create Single-Sex Mice Litters With 100 Percent Efficiency

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and the University of Kent have employed gene-editing technology to create single-sex litters of mice with 100 percent efficiency, a breakthrough that could lead to the dramatic reduction of culling in both medical and agricultural settings. The work, published in Nature Communications, approaches the...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Stem cells promote recovery regeneration in mice with a rare muscle disease

Muscle dystrophy describes a set of diseases that causes the weakening and loss of muscle. Ullrich congenital muscular dystrophy is a rare disease that is the result of a mutation in one or more three COL6 genes, resulting in the loss of the protein collagen VI. Patients begin to show severe muscle weakness shortly after birth and can struggle to breathe without a respirator before reaching school age. No cure exists, and all treatments are symptomatic, only slightly delaying the muscle degeneration.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Genetic Engineering News

Blood of Exercising Mice Gives Brain Boost to Couch-Potato Peers

Numerous studies conducted in mice and in humans have indicated that physical exercise can benefit the brain, for example, by slowing cognitive aging and neurodegeneration. A new study headed by Stanford School of Medicine researchers has now shown that it’s possible to transfer the brain benefits enjoyed by marathon-running mice to their couch-potato peers. The study demonstrated that blood from young adult mice that are getting lots of exercise, can benefit the brains of same-aged, sedentary mice.
SCIENCE
WebMD

Vaping Can Trigger Gene Changes in Cells

THURSDAY, Dec.2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For those who think vaping is safer than smoking, think again. A new study warns that vaping triggers the same gene regulation changes that smoking does, so it may raise the risk of cancer and other serious diseases. "Our study, for the first time,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nature.com

Sanofi-Cell Research outstanding paper award of 2020

This is an exciting moment for us to announce the winners of the 2020 Sanofi-Cell Research Outstanding Review Article Award: Dr Eran Elinav,1 for his review paper entitled "Interaction between microbiota and immunity in health and disease"; and the Sanofi-Cell Research Outstanding Research Article Award: Drs Lu Lu, Shibo Jiang, Yun Zhu,2 for their research paper entitled "Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 (previously 2019-nCoV) infection by a highly potent pan-coronavirus fusion inhibitor targeting its spike protein that harbors a high capacity to mediate membrane fusion"; Drs Hongkui Deng and Tuoping Luo,3 for their research paper entitled "Elimination of senescent cells by Î²-galactosidase-targeted prodrug attenuates inflammation and restores physical function in aged mice". The award consists of a prize of Â¥25,000 for the Outstanding Review Article Award and Â¥40,000 for the Outstanding Research Article Award sponsored by Sanofi.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

ALS-Linked TDP-43 Aggregates Seen Clearly Enough to Raise Treatment Hopes

For the first time, the structure of a key player in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple other neurodegenerative diseases, has been determined. The abnormal clumping of the TAR DNA-binding protein 43 kDa (TDP-43) in nerve cells is the defining pathological hallmark of ALS. This discovery could enable targeted development of new medical interventions and diagnostic tests, a breakthrough given that no disease-modifying therapies exist for these conditions and early diagnosis is not possible.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Mount Sinai Scientists: Potentially Serious Side Effect Seen in Patient After Immunotherapy

Symptoms resembling Parkinson’s disease are a cautionary finding in CAR-T cell treatment for multiple myeloma. Mount Sinai scientists have become the first to report a potentially serious side effect related to a new form of immunotherapy known as CAR-T cell therapy, which was recently approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Their findings were published as a case study in Nature Medicine in December.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers link gene variant in Amish population to lower risk of heart disease

University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers, working with scientists from the Regeneron Genetics Center (RGC), discovered a new gene variant associated with lower levels of heart-damaging LDL cholesterol and a blood clotting protein called fibrinogen that appears to significantly lower a person's risk of heart disease. While the gene variant is extremely rare in the general population (less than 1 in 10,000), it is found in about 12 percent of those living in the Lancaster county, Pennsylvania Amish community, according to the study published today in the journal Science.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

mRNA-Based HIV Vaccine Shows Promise in Monkeys

An experimental mRNA HIV vaccine, developed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Moderna, showed promise in mice and non-human primates. The novel vaccine was safe and prompted desired antibody and cellular immune responses against an HIV-like virus. Rhesus macaques receiving a priming vaccine followed by multiple booster inoculations had a 79% lower per-exposure risk of infection by simian-human immunodeficiency virus (SHIV) compared to unvaccinated animals.
SCIENCE
Columbia University

Upending Decades of Dogma, Brain Cells in Mice That Create Mental Maps Are More Connected Than Previously Thought

NEW YORK – For the first time, scientists have looked at how the very smallest clusters of cells used to perform computations in the brains of mice record a memory of a place. Unexpectedly, the researchers discovered overlooked connections between cells important for forming new memories, adding a new twist to decades of dogma about how mental maps of the world are created.
SCIENCE
southeastproduceweekly.com

When Broccoli Goes Bad: Researchers Identify Genes That Affect Freshness

As soon as a head of broccoli is harvested, an internal freshness clock starts counting down. Eventually, that crisp, green broccoli crown wilts and yellows. A study published in the journal Postharvest Biology and Technology by a team of scientists at the University of Florida, Kansas State University and Virginia Tech offers new insights into not only what makes this freshness clock tick, but also how to slow it down.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy