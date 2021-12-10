Researchers Dig Up Genes and Cells Related to Skull Formation in Mice

This is an exciting moment for us to announce the winners of the 2020 Sanofi-Cell Research Outstanding Review Article Award: Dr Eran Elinav,1 for his review paper entitled "Interaction between microbiota and immunity in health and disease"; and the Sanofi-Cell Research Outstanding Research Article Award: Drs Lu Lu, Shibo Jiang, Yun Zhu,2 for their research paper entitled "Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 (previously 2019-nCoV) infection by a highly potent pan-coronavirus fusion inhibitor targeting its spike protein that harbors a high capacity to mediate membrane fusion"; Drs Hongkui Deng and Tuoping Luo,3 for their research paper entitled "Elimination of senescent cells by Î²-galactosidase-targeted prodrug attenuates inflammation and restores physical function in aged mice". The award consists of a prize of Â¥25,000 for the Outstanding Review Article Award and Â¥40,000 for the Outstanding Research Article Award sponsored by Sanofi.

SCIENCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO