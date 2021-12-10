CT Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the. upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds. around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly...
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance. of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to. 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper...
