Public Health

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross tests negative for Covid-19

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr Ross took a PCR test after a member of his staff tested positive. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is no longer self-isolating after testing negative for...

www.shropshirestar.com

The Independent

Sturgeon warns of ‘tsunami of infections’ from omicron and says ‘new Covid wave may be starting’

Scotland could see a “tsunami of infections” from the new Omicron variant, Nicola Sturgeon has said after it recorded 19 coronavirus-linked deaths and 5,018 cases in 24 hours.The First Minister told a coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh the Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure — of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days — now stands at 9,707. An evidence paper published by the Scottish government on Friday says the rate at which cases of the new variant double is between 2.16 days and 2.66 days.As of Thursday, 13.3% of all...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Sturgeon warns ‘tsunami’ of Omicron cases could see 25,000 infections a day

More than 1,000 confirmed, probable and possible cases of the variant have so far been reported in Scotland. Scotland could see a “tsunami of infections” from the new Omicron variant, Nicola Sturgeon has said. Scotland’s First Minister said a rise in cases is “virtually certain” and warned it...
WORLD
BBC

Covid-19: Negative test needed for international NI arrivals

Passengers arriving in Northern Ireland from abroad must now show proof of a negative Covid-19 test. New travel restrictions have been introduced in an attempt to slow the spread of the new Omicron variant in the UK. Those arriving in Northern Ireland from abroad must take a pre-departure Covid test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Pcr Test#Covid 19#Scottish Party#Conservatives
AFP

Nearly 100 Tory MPs rebel against Johnson's new virus curbs

Nearly 100 Tory MPs on Tuesday voted against new coronavirus restrictions in the largest ever rebellion against Prime Minister Boris Johnson from within his own party as he battles to prevent the Omicron variant spiralling out of control. The evening vote in the House of Commons was the largest backlash Johnson has faced from within his own ranks since an emphatic election victory in December 2019, putting him under further pressure after a string of recent scandals. The new restrictions were still passed by the MPs as a whole, but 97 Tories defied the party line and voted against a new rule requiring Covid passes for entry to venues such as nightclubs and sports stadiums. This was far higher than predicted and prompted suggestions that Johnson could face a leadership challenge unless he appeases the rebels.
WORLD
The Independent

Dozens of Tory MPs set to defy Johnson over Covid passes for England

Boris Johnson is facing the biggest rebellion of his premiership, with dozens of Tory MPs set to vote against the latest Covid restrictions.More than 70 backbenchers are threatening to defy the whips and oppose the Government’s Plan B for England brought in in the face of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.It is reported that up to 10 ministerial aides could resign to oppose the controls, with up to four votes on the measures expected to take place on Tuesday evening.The measures – including Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues – are expected to pass the Commons with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
Politics
Public Health
Coronavirus
The Independent

Meeting target for Covid boosters will be a monumental challenge, Sturgeon says

Getting booster jabs to all Scots aged 18 and above by the end of this year will be a “monumental challenge”, Nicola Sturgeon has conceded.With the vaccination programme being accelerated in a bid to combat the new Omicron variant of the virus, the First Minister said she did not underestimate the scale of the challenge.But as she stressed vaccination was the “best line of defence” against Omicron, Ms Sturgeon said: “We’ve got to bust a gut to get this programme done as quickly as possible.”To meet the ambition of offering all eligible adults a booster dose of vaccine by the...
WORLD
The Independent

NHS could be overwhelmed by Omicron next month, Sage scientist says

There is a possibility the NHS could be overwhelmed next month, a leading scientist has said, though uncertainties remain over the impact of Omicron Professor Graham Medley from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he was worried “we could see numbers of people being admitted to hospital getting very large” if infections continue to rise and spill into older age groups.He said it was “very hard to predict in real time exactly what’s happening on any day, but it’s certainly...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Omicron causing 200,000 new infections per day, Sajid Javid tells MPs

The NHS will need to exceed 840,000 booster jabs per day in a bid to fight Omicron which is causing around 200,000 new infections per day, the Health Secretary has said.Sajid Javid told MPs that every adult across England could expect to be offered a “chance to get boosted by the end of this month” though he suggested not everyone would get a dose in December.He said: “It is asking a huge amount of our colleagues in the NHS.“And it’s our joint view that we can try to offer adults a chance to get boosted by the end of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron emergency: How does the UK plan to tackle Covid-19 ‘tidal wave’?

Boris Johnson has declared an “Omicron emergency” and warned people against thinking the new variant will not make them seriously ill.Here is a look at what the current situation is in the UK and what is expected to happen over the coming days and weeks.– What was the main announcement during Mr Johnson’s pre-recorded address to the nation on Sunday night?The PM has brought forward the target of offering a Covid-19 booster jab to every adult by a month.The target had previously been the end of January, but that has been brought forward to the end of December.He said everyone...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Passengers from South Africa were not tested and ‘got home in normal way’, Sajid Javid admits

Air passengers from South Africa were not tested on arrival on Friday, despite fears they could be carrying the Omicron variant, Sajid Javid has conceded.They travelled on from airports in normal ways – including on public transport – and were only then asked to take Covid tests and to go into isolation if they tested positive, the health secretary said.It means the UK does not know how many arrivals from South Africa were infected – after a staggering 10 per cent of people on one flight into the Netherlands did test positive.Quizzed on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid-19 boosters to be expanded to over-18s in Scotland from next week

Covid-19 booster vaccines are to be made available to people aged 18-39 in Scotland from next week.Over-30s will be able to book appointments from Monday, with jabs being extended to 18-29-year-olds in the following days.Announcing the decision on Twitter Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We know just how important a tool vaccination, and in particular the Booster is in our fight against the virus.”He said more details would follow on boosters for 18-29-year-olds, adding that the jabs can only be given from 12 weeks after a second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.✋ Are you age 30-39? If so, you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Tory MP claims ‘carnage’ on UK roads is ‘killing more people than Covid’ – except it isn’t

Conservative backbencher Sir Desmond Swayne, known for being sceptical of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact and the government’s measures to combat it, has once again had one of his statistical claims rebuked by journalists.Mr Swayne, who was one of the Tory MPs to vote against new Covid measures in the Commons on Tuesday, aired unusual remarks about UK road deaths as part of his contribution to the debate in the chamber.The New Forest West MP told colleagues: “In the end, it comes down to a matter of opinion - a matter of our prejudice - and we are typically capable...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces biggest revolt yet over ‘plan B’ measures as Covid pass rules to be tightened

Boris Johnson is facing the biggest revolt of his premiership from backbench Conservatives as MPs prepare to vote on “plan B” measures, including Covid passes for large venues, the extension of mandatory face masks and changes to self-isolation rules.It comes after the prime minister warned the country it was facing a “tidal wave” of infections from the omicron variant, and pleaded with colleagues that the new rules were “balanced and proportionate”.But dozens of Tory MPs have indicated they will either abstain or vote against the proposals to introduce Covid passes in England, forcing the prime minister to rely on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Parliament will be recalled over Christmas if any further Covid restrictions needed, Shapps says

Parliament will be recalled if there is a need for any further Covid restrictions over the Christmas holidays, Grant Shapps has insisted.The transport secretary said, however, that he hoped the “plan B” measures – approved last night by MPs despite almost 100 Tories rebelling – will “see us through to the New Year”.“The one thing I can say for certain is if we did need to do anything else Parliament would be recalled too in order to vote on doing that — it wouldn’t just be an automated thing,” he added, after the demand was made by backbench Tory...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Cancer operations will be cancelled if Covid cases rise - Shropshire health boss

Hip, knee and cancer operations could be delayed if coronavirus patient numbers continue to grow, a Shropshire NHS boss has warned. Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCG Accountable Officer Mark Brandreth said the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital had three wards full of Covid-19 patients between them – space they could did not afford to spare.
CANCER

