South side, both northbound lanes of S. Meridian St. are blocked at Raymond St. …

The House votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena to appear before the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Also, the United States is reporting more than 800,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
An autopsy on former NFL player Phillips Adams reveals he suffered from unusually severe brain disease. Police say the former NFL player killed a prominent physician and five other people in a South Carolina home. Nikki Battiste has the details.
A federal judge on Tuesday threw out a lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump, who was trying to block the release of his tax records to Congress. In his ruling, Judge Trevor McFadden deferred to the need for Congress to carry out "facially valid inquiries." "A long line of...
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a video call on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and international affairs, a summit that comes amid heightened tensions between Moscow and the West over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine’s border. In their opening...
A new study out of South Africa claims that two doses of Pfizer's COVID vaccine give up to 70% protection against hospitalization from the Omicron variant, despite an increase in children being hospitalized by the new variant. Debora Patta speaks with a pediatrician.
Washington — As a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters violently breached the U.S. Capitol on January 6, three hosts from Fox News and the president's eldest son privately implored then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to push the president to call for an end to the mayhem, according to text messages revealed by the House select committee probing the Capitol assault.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson is a free man. The 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith said Tuesday. “Mr....
Additional data from Pfizer's clinical trial of its oral Covid-19 antiviral drug confirm the treatment's high level of effectiveness, the company said in a news release Tuesday. In the final analysis of its Phase 2/3 clinical trial, the antiviral, called Paxlovid, was found to be 89 percent effective at preventing...
