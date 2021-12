TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd. and New Carolin Gold Corp., have entered into a royalty purchase agreement (the 'Royalty Purchase Agreement') with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ('Osisko') that provides for a one-time cash payment by Osisko of $7.5 million in exchange for the Company granting certain net smelter returns ('NSR') royalties on all minerals produced from the Bralorne Gold Property, the Ladner Gold Project and the currently optioned Golden Hornet Project. The granted NSR royalties include an increase of a 0.5% royalty on the Bralorne Gold Property increasing Osisko's royalty on that property to 1.7%, the grant of a 1.5% royalty on the Ladner Gold Project and a 1% future royalty on the Golden Hornet Project which will become effective if Talisker exercises its option to acquire the Golden Hornet Project.

