'It Really Is That Simple' - Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson On Return Of Steven Gerrard To Anfield

By Neil Andrew
 5 days ago

As Steven Gerrard prepares to return to Anfield with his Aston Villa team to play Liverpool on Saturday, Jordan Henderson has been speaking about the club legend's mentality and what type of reception he can expect.

Jurgen Klopp's team will be looking to continue their recent good run to keep up the pressure on leaders Manchester City but Liverpool's skipper knows they are in for a tough test.

As reported by liverpoolfc.com, Henderson was speaking in his matchday programme notes ahead of the clash on Saturday about what to expect from his former teammate.

The 31 year old had no doubt that Gerrard will get the reception he deserves from the Anfield faithful but knows that he will be determined to get the three points for Villa.

“Everyone knows what Steven means to Liverpool FC and to our supporters, so I have no doubt that he will be given a wonderful reception, the kind that is reserved for the greatest legends and those who helped make this club what it is.

“I know there has been some discussion about how Steven will act on his homecoming, but I can only think that anyone who isn’t sure hasn’t been paying attention over the last couple of decades.

“Steven was a winner as a player and now he is a winner as a manager. He will be coming to Anfield to win. It really is that simple.

"Our job is to do everything in our power to ensure that this doesn’t happen, but having been fortunate enough to train alongside him during his final years I have no doubts whatsoever that his sole motivation will be to be on the winning side."

Henderson was also keen to emphasise what a difficult fixture this will be for Liverpool as they head into a busy festive period.

“Sentiment will not come into it for him, but nor will it for us and knowing Steven as I do he wouldn’t expect anything different from his former club.

“As one of those who set the standards, his expectation will be for a contest every bit as tough as the 50/50 tackles he used to relish when we were teammates and competitors at Melwood.

“This fixture will be a big challenge, there is no question about that. Villa’s results since Steven’s arrival as manager speak for themselves and they come as no surprise to anyone who has ever worked with him because if there is one thing that he always demands it is that everyone gives their absolute best."

LFCTransferRoom

