Since the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, it has been an oddity to most of the shooter’s community that Warzone still needed to be launched from Modern Warfare — rather than being in its own application. This has been a major cause for concern, as those who mainly play Warzone have needed to download Modern Warfare assets to access the battle royale. But, with Warzone Pacific switching over to Vanguard’s engine, it begs the question, if the game will finally be a standalone download.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO