New York City gives voting rights to one million non-US citizens

By Our Foreign Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City Council on Thursday passed legislation to allow immigrants who are not US citizens to vote in local elections, the first major city in the United States to do so. The local law, adopted by 33 votes to 14, with two abstentions, will allow...

AOL Corp

New York ethics panel orders Cuomo to pay $5.1 million in book earnings

(Reuters) - An ethics panel in New York on Tuesday ordered former Governor Andrew Cuomo to return $5.1 million he received for his memoir after finding he failed to follow state ethics regulations, a spokesperson with the commission said. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted 12-1 to approve the...
Person
Bill De Blasio
fox40jackson.com

New York City Council approves measure to allow nearly 800,000 non-citizens to vote in local elections

The New York City Council on Thursday approved a measure to allow the nearly 800,000 legal non-citizens in the metropolis to vote in municipal elections. The measure, which would affect green card holders and those with work authorizations, doesn’t include state or federal elections and people in the country illegally would not be allowed to vote, according to FOX 5 in New York City.
Washington Post

How to protect voting rights, prevent the Supreme Court from self-immolation and boost democracy

We have several serious constitutional crises underway. They are serious and intertwined, but remediable. First, a majority of right-wing justices, strong-armed onto the Supreme Court by a caucus that has represented a smaller percentage of the country than Democrats since 1996, have repeatedly revealed themselves to be, yes, “partisan hacks.” These justices are at odds with the values of a significant majority of the country with no mechanism to hold them accountable. They discard precedent at will. They make up new rules to eviscerate statutory protections for voting rights and advance specious arguments to take away abortion rights established nearly a half-century ago. And they manipulate the “shadow docket” to assist “their” side and disable their ideological opponents.
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Releases More Details On Vaccine Mandate For Private Sector Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio released more specifics Wednesday ahead of the city’s private sector vaccine mandate. The city is requiring all employees to have at least one shot by Dec. 27. The mayor has said there will not be a weekly testing option. Web Extra: Where & How to Show Proof of Vaccination in NYC Questions still remain about enforcement and consequences for noncompliance. “We want a cooperative, positive approach,” de Blasio said during his press briefing. “The goal is not to penalize, the goal is to simply make this work. Of course, we retain the ability, if a business does not comply, if they refuse to comply, there are penalties. They start at a low level and then they grow if there still isn’t compliance.” About 184,000 businesses will be impacted by the mandate. Click here for more details from the mayor’s office. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here
CBS New York

Republican County Executives Say They Will Not Enforce New York’s Indoor Mask Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several Republican New York county executives are refusing to enforce the state’s new mandate, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday. With 75% of eligible Putnam County residents at least partially vaccinated, County Executive MaryEllen Odell is defying the state health department mandate requiring masks unless entrance is limited to only the vaccinated. “We are not enforcing this,” Odell said. “I will not put health department employees out on the street to enforce something as if they were a law enforcement agency.” The Dutchess County Executive is also refusing to enforce the mandate. “These are beleaguered small businesses all throughout the State...
The Independent

Manchin hits Dems' $2T bill as too costly, talks to Biden

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has signaled anew that he's still not ready to back his party's $2 trillion social and environment legislation, then talked to President Joe Biden as party leaders scrambled for a pathway to advance the long-stalled package — preferably by Christmas.The West Virginia lawmaker declined to describe his telephone conversation with the president Monday, saying he and Biden are “talking about different iterations" and saying “anything's possible" when asked if they could reach a deal by the holiday.White House spokesman Andrew Bates said the two men had “a good, constructive phone call" and would talk again...
