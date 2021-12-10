New York City gives voting rights to one million non-US citizens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio released more specifics Wednesday ahead of the city’s private sector vaccine mandate. The city is requiring all employees to have at least one shot by Dec. 27. The mayor has said there will not be a weekly testing option. Web Extra: Where & How to Show Proof of Vaccination in NYC Questions still remain about enforcement and consequences for noncompliance. “We want a cooperative, positive approach,” de Blasio said during his press briefing. “The goal is not to penalize, the goal is to simply make this work. Of course, we retain the ability, if a business does not comply, if they refuse to comply, there are penalties. They start at a low level and then they grow if there still isn’t compliance.” About 184,000 businesses will be impacted by the mandate. Click here for more details from the mayor’s office. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here

