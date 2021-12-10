ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller County, MO

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 10, 2021

By Randy Kirby
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old Jason W. Fields of Versailles at 7:27 p.m. Thursday in Miller County. Fields was charged with speeding, and was also wanted on a misdemeanor warrant out...

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Related
Awesome 92.3

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 15, 2021

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Tuesday afternoon, Deputies with the Pettis County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher L. Shephard of Houstonia for an outstanding warrant out of Saline County for Operating a Vehicle on the Highway Without A Valid License. Pettis County Deputies...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Man Injured in Pettis County Crash

A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2014 GMC, driven by 42-year-old Chris K. Naylor of Sedalia, was on Route T at Buckley Road just before 8:30 p.m., when Naylor failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the roadway, striking two signs then the ground.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Versailles Man Injured in Morgan County Crash

A Versailles man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an eastbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 57-year-old Lee R. Loman of Versailles, was on Webb Road, one mile west of Route J around 2 p.m., when Loman drove off the right side of the road and overturned. The vehicle struck the ground, then a fence.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Man Shot, Detectives Are Investigating

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department Press Release. Early this morning, the Sedalia Police Department were called to 1815 South Kentucky Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim. Sedalia Police, Sedalia Fire, and the Pettis County Ambulance District responded to the residence. Officers found Tylar Simon, 32, of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Life saving measures were attempted, but Mr. Simon succumbed to his injuries. Pettis County Coroner Skip Smith responded to the scene and pronounced Mr. Simon deceased. No arrests have been made at this time. There is currently an ongoing investigation as detectives continue to follow up on leads. Anyone that has information about the incident should please contact the Sedalia Police Department Commander David Woolery at 660-827-7823 extension 1204.
SEDALIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
City
Warsaw, MO
City
Versailles, MO
City
Warrensburg, MO
Miller County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Miller County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Awesome 92.3

Versailles Man Injured in JoCo Crash

A Versailles man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an eastbound 1985 Chevrolet, driven by 39-year-old Ronald R. Proehl of Versailles, was on US 50, east of 671 NW Road around 10:30 p.m., when it struck an eastbound vehicle that had stopped in the middle of the roadway.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Warrensburg Woman Injured in JoCo Rollover

A Warrensburg woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early this morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2012 Chevrolet, driven by 37-year-old Ashley M. Ferreira of Warrensburg, was on Missouri 23, .33 miles north of SE 600 Road just after midnight, when the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway, traveled off the left side and overturned, ejecting the driver. The Chevy came to rest on its top.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy