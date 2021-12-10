MSHP Arrest Reports for December 10, 2021

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department Press Release. Early this morning, the Sedalia Police Department were called to 1815 South Kentucky Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim. Sedalia Police, Sedalia Fire, and the Pettis County Ambulance District responded to the residence. Officers found Tylar Simon, 32, of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound. Life saving measures were attempted, but Mr. Simon succumbed to his injuries. Pettis County Coroner Skip Smith responded to the scene and pronounced Mr. Simon deceased. No arrests have been made at this time. There is currently an ongoing investigation as detectives continue to follow up on leads. Anyone that has information about the incident should please contact the Sedalia Police Department Commander David Woolery at 660-827-7823 extension 1204.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO