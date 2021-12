The death of Demaryius Thomas shocked us all and was heartbreaking for both fans and his former teammates. This game was always going to be an emotional one, but the Denver Broncos channeled that emotion into a dominating 38-10 win over the Detroit Lions. The loss of such a great former player and person still hurts, but Denver certainly paid homage to him in the best possible way today.

