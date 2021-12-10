Bath & Body Works: ALL Body Care only $5.50 today!

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. While you’re shopping for presents to wrap and put under the...
Customer service can make — or break — the shopping experience. That’s according to reputation experience management company Reputation’s “2021 Retail Reputation Report.” The study, which examined 3.7 million shopper reviews across the U.S. and the U.K., ranks the top U.S. brands of 2021 based on shopper sentiment.
Get ready for all the smells, because Bath & Body Works’ annual Candle Day sale is about to arrive. You’ve waited an entire year for this day to come, and the beauty brand is making it one of the biggest candle sales to date. I’m talking about new scents, huge discounts, and even a brand new surprise for this year that promises to double your candle shopping joy.
Self-care routines are as important as ever, and Urban Hydration is looking to help consumers add extra nourishment when it comes to skin and body care. The Black-owned skin care brand announced the launch of a new bath and body collection that uses quality ingredients and aims to give consumers more bang for their buck, the company said.
We’re in full holiday mode, and if you’re looking for another reason to celebrate, here it is: Bath & Body Works’ Annual Candle Day is here, and this year, it’s two days. This customer-favorite event is happening in stores (with many opening early, too) and online for 2021. Bath &...
The annual Bath and Body Works Candle Day is drawing near, so find out the exact 2021 date and what deals to expect this winter. Black Friday sales just passed and beauty store Bath and Body Works has always been a favourite amongst deal-seekers thanks to their 50% candle discount during the one-day event.
This Canada Weather Gear Women’s Sherpa Lined Sweater Fleece Cardigan looks SO warm!. Proozy has this Canada Weather Gear Women’s Sherpa Lined Sweater Fleece Cardigan for just $39 shipped when you use the promo code MSM129AM-39-FS at checkout!. Choose from two colors. Valid through December 15, 2021.
Bath and Body Works is putting online customers looking to buy discounted 3-wick candles in a virtual line. The chain's annual candle sales are popular and often sell out. Bath and Body Works was one of the winners of Black Friday this year. Bath and Body Works is holding its...
We put the Bath & Body Works 2-in-1 Body Wash & Scrub to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review. Every few months, I like to change my products according to the weather and the latest beauty trends. I naturally have combination skin and depending on how many at-home peels I’ve experimented with that month, my skin can get dry. Now that I’m in my late 30s, I make sure that I always remember to use the same product that I use on my face to apply to my neck and upper arms.
Need new sneakers or hiking shoes? Save up to 50% off FILA shoes!. Zulily is having a sale on FILA shoes for the family where you can save up to 50% off! Plus, when you spend $45 on Zulily today, you’ll score an extra 15% off your entire order at checkout. No promo code needed.
Face The Future expands its portfolio to include hair and coloring care. The brand is extended its already established range of premium skincare through partnerships with haircare brands such as Hairburt, Umberto Giannini, and R+Co. Face The Future is an online beauty retailer. The brand history finds its expertise in...
Love Under Armour? Don’t miss this hot deal on fleece today!. Under Armour has Fleece Hoodies, Pants and more for the family as low as $19.99! No promo code needed. Plus, shipping is free when you create or sign into your account (it’s free to join). There are...
Grab a few pairs of pajama pants for the whole family at Old Navy today!. Today only, Old Navy has Pajama Pants for the whole family for just $7!. There are tons of styles to choose from. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
Right now, Zulily has these Cozy Holiday Throws for just $9.99! Plus, when you spend $45 on Zulily today, you’ll score an extra 15% off your entire order at checkout. No promo code needed. Choose from several cute designs. Hurry – these are selling out quickly. Shipping starts...
This is regularly $299 and has hundreds of great reviews. We love comments from readers, so chime in with your thoughts below! We do our best to keep this blog upbeat and encouraging, so please keep your comments cordial and kind. Read more information on our comment policy.
Zulily is running a HUGE sale on Carter’s Kids’ Apparel right now! Plus, you’ll get an exclusive EXTRA 15% off when you shop through our link. (Extra discount will automatically come off when you add it to your basket.) Prices start at just $7.64 after the extra...
Zulily has Women’s Sleep Bottoms for just $6.99 today! Plus, when you spend $45 on Zulily today, you’ll score an extra 15% off your entire order at checkout. No promo code needed. Choose from several fun designs. Shipping starts at $5.99. But if you place one order today,...
Allyson DeFelice likes colorful, pretty things. Her Delray Beach home showcases her love of teal and the beach life. But it's through the doors of one room in particular that her most prized possessions are carefully displayed. Of them all, Blueberry Pie is her favorite. "This is how it all...
This is such a great deal on this Canada Weather Gear Men’s Parka Bomber!. Proozy has this Canada Weather Gear Men’s Parka Bomber for just $65 shipped when you use the promo code MSM128AM-65-FS at checkout!. This is regularly $220 so this is a great deal. Choose from...
Comments / 0