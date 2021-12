MIAMI VALLEY — QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:. TODAY - We’re expecting a very mild morning with scattered rain showers moving through, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. Showers will impact us through about 2 p.m. off and on, but nothing severe or heavy is expected. Gusty winds build in through the day especially north of I-70. Gusts will be up to 30 mph during the day. Overnight, 40 mph winds are possible and we stay dry. Highs push to the low 60s which is close to record for the day.

MIAMI COUNTY, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO