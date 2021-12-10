ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annie Murphy & John Cho to Star In Freeform’s First-Ever Animated Series

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
The Manhattan Mercury
 5 days ago

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) and John Cho (Cowboy Bebop) head up the cast for Freeform‘s first-ever animated series, Praise Petey, which hails from Saturday Night Live writer Anna Drezen. The basic cabler has given the show a full series order, in addition to announcing two more animated...

