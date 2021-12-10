ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Former Kentucky detective faces child pornography charges

By associatedpress
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1Axi_0dJJXqVl00

Christopher Wayne Livingood, 50, is an ex-Paris police officer and a Nicholasville resident. Last week was arrested and charged for the production and distribution of child pornography.

Livingood served previously as a narcotics detective with the Paris Police Department from May of 2000 through October of 2010. Reportedly, Livingood admitted to Louisville FBI investigators that he distributed pornographic images of children through Kik Messenger. He was arrested following an investigation lasting over two years.

The investigation initially was conducted by the Indiana FBI division and focused on Indiana resident Diana Roe. She was arrested earlier this year, and court records state Roe had been sending and receiving pornographic images of minors through Kik. Court records also indicate Roe produced and distributed images depicting bestiality.

One of the images Roe received was from a user going by the alias “bryan388.” The image in question depicted a man sexually abusing a child. According to investigators, this user sexually abused at least two children. It was also discovered that “bryan388” described to Roe over Kik sexual acts which he subjected to a child. From 2018 to 2019, “bryan388” sent Roe a total of 18 sexually explicit images, including pictures oh himself engaging in bestiality.

FBI investigators retrieved the user’s email, IP address and device from Kik, and determined Livingood to be that user’s identity. They executed a search warrant on Livingood’s home Dec. 3. Livingood admitted to taking explicit photos of the minors and said he knows the children depicted. Investigators report Livingood claimed to have been “overwhelmed” by difficulties with his former spouse, and “blocked” the images he made from his memory.

Diana Roe was arrested and charged in May of 2019. She was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment and must spend the remainder of her life on supervised release. Additionally, she must pay $31,000 in restitution. As of writing, a court date has not been scheduled for Livingood. He remains lodged in the Woodford County Detention Center.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky man charged with choking, punching 5-year-old pleads not guilty

A Frankfort man accused of choking and punching a 5-year-old boy pleaded not guilty to the charges against him during his initial appearance in Franklin Circuit Court Friday. Zachary Colston, 31, entered the plea to charges of first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree assault (child abuse), a Class A misdemeanor.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paris, KY
State
Kentucky State
Nicholasville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Paris, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Nicholasville, KY
Bluegrass Live

Body of missing Frankfort man recovered in creek

Officials are investigating the death of a man who was reportedly swept away in the high waters of Kentucky creek. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner Will Harrod are investigating the death after the body of a Frankfort man was discovered in Benson Creek Sunday. The body was...
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Fbi#Louisville Fbi#Indiana Fbi
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky Capitol put on lockdown as police chased

Kentucky’s Capitol and Capitol Annex were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, following a nearby police chase of an armed man. Two men were fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle before stopping west of the Capitol grounds, media outlets reported. The men fled the vehicle on foot, with one man shooting at officers, though none were hit, according to Frankfort Police Department spokeswoman Lynn Aubrey.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky burglary suspect arrested after reportedly throwing tequila bottle through window

A Kentucky man is accused of using a tequila bottle to break a window of a residence after he entered the residence through an unlocked window and was told to leave Saturday. The suspect, Zhane Metcalf, 27, reportedly entered a home off of East Main Street near Kentucky State University in Frankfort around 4:29 a.m. through an unlocked bedroom window and refused to leave after being told to do so.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy