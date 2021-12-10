ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

This is the best place to raise a family in your state, according to data

By Morgan Mullings
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iPjm3_0dJJXJp800
DisobeyArt // Shutterstock

Best place to raise a family in every state

Choosing a place to raise children can be a daunting task for new families as well as seasoned parents. If it takes a village to raise a child; that may just extend all the way to your next-door neighbor, fifth-grade teacher, or volunteer soccer coach. While all parents are looking for the top place to raise their children, oftentimes this decision means balancing community resources with steep prices for the nicest neighborhoods.

Stacker looked to Niche's 2020 Best Places to Raise a Family , which evaluates dozens of important components to help families of all stages take a data-driven approach to finding the best communities within their state. Public schools have the heaviest weighting among the considerations included, while crime and safety, cost of living, demographics, and community resources all factor strongly.

From this analysis, we've picked out the area in each state that ranks best for raising a family. We've ranked the full list from small to large by population—while you may have never even heard of some of these cities, they’re worth taking a look at before you decide to plant your roots. The best spot for your family might be right next door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CdyRB_0dJJXJp800
brandi sims // Wikimedia Commons

Alabama: Madison

- Population: 49,327
- Median home value: $253,000 (71% of residents own)
- Median rent: 946 (29% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $99,188
- Educational attainment: 25% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 26% some college, 15% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8GAq_0dJJXJp800
Bartosz Koszowski // Shutterstock

Alaska: Turnagain

- Population: 14,337
- Median home value: $369,782 (68% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,576 (32% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $115,431
- Educational attainment: 23% masters or higher, 26% bachelors, 27% some college, 24% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZsOMV_0dJJXJp800
Jewelzz // Shutterstock

Arizona: Catalina Foothills

- Population: 50,454
- Median home value: $440,100 (74% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,061 (26% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $92,929
- Educational attainment: 36% masters or higher, 32% bachelors, 21% some college, 11% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=144bEJ_0dJJXJp800
Philip Rozenski // Shutterstock

Arkansas: Bentonville

- Population: 49,467
- Median home value: $232,600 (54% of residents own)
- Median rent: 955 (46% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $80,392
- Educational attainment: 18% masters or higher, 32% bachelors, 23% some college, 27% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZLI6_0dJJXJp800
Canva

California: Ventura

- Population: 4,715
- Median home value: $1,410,568 (34% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,265 (66% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $108,700
- Educational attainment: 51% masters or higher, 28% bachelors, 13% some college, 8% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38k189_0dJJXJp800
Canva

Colorado: Holly Hills

- Population: 2,835
- Median home value: $460,100 (97% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,634 (3% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $132,955
- Educational attainment: 30% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 19% some college, 17% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05465L_0dJJXJp800
Sharon Cobo // Shutterstock

Connecticut: Old Greenwich

- Population: 6,844
- Median home value: $1,561,200 (84% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,127 (16% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $222,794
- Educational attainment: 47% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 11% some college, 8% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VcLEP_0dJJXJp800
Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock

Delaware: Pike Creek

- Population: 7,613
- Median home value: $343,300 (84% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,795 (16% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $117,379
- Educational attainment: 33% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 16% some college, 17% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJdgD_0dJJXJp800
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

Florida: Nocatee

- Population: 14,747
- Median home value: $389,500 (86% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,924 (14% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $119,276
- Educational attainment: 25% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 27% some college, 14% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sO3p2_0dJJXJp800
Canva

Georgia: Alpharetta

- Population: 65,590
- Median home value: $422,800 (66% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,451 (34% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $113,802
- Educational attainment: 29% masters or higher, 41% bachelors, 19% some college, 11% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vbsik_0dJJXJp800
Canva

Hawaii: Mililani Mauka

- Population: 20,090
- Median home value: $691,200 (79% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,226 (21% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $114,886
- Educational attainment: 18% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 29% some college, 19% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20MphV_0dJJXJp800
Canva

Idaho: Highlands

- Population: 5,061
- Median home value: $523,111 (82% of residents own)
- Median rent: 976 (18% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $129,328
- Educational attainment: 38% masters or higher, 36% bachelors, 21% some college, 5% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rb0uo_0dJJXJp800
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

Illinois: Long Grove

- Population: 7,963
- Median home value: $648,700 (98% of residents own)
- Median rent: 3,250 (2% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $214,073
- Educational attainment: 37% masters or higher, 33% bachelors, 16% some college, 14% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEjNG_0dJJXJp800
Golden Ratio Photos // Shutterstock

Indiana: Carmel

- Population: 97,464
- Median home value: $333,200 (76% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,207 (24% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $112,765
- Educational attainment: 30% masters or higher, 40% bachelors, 18% some college, 12% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wn2EB_0dJJXJp800
ArtisticAbode //

Iowa: Mount Vernon

- Population: 4,451
- Median home value: $203,400 (69% of residents own)
- Median rent: 757 (31% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $71,552
- Educational attainment: 22% masters or higher, 39% bachelors, 26% some college, 13% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26yzRI_0dJJXJp800
AimeeJL // Wikipedia

Kansas: Leawood

- Population: 34,670
- Median home value: $463,200 (89% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,619 (11% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $157,515
- Educational attainment: 34% masters or higher, 43% bachelors, 17% some college, 6% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sd0CG_0dJJXJp800
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Kentucky: Anchorage

- Population: 2,376
- Median home value: $715,000 (96% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,163 (4% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $187,946
- Educational attainment: 40% masters or higher, 42% bachelors, 14% some college, 4% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iYog6_0dJJXJp800
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

Louisiana: Prairieville

- Population: 31,794
- Median home value: $236,500 (87% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,188 (13% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $99,953
- Educational attainment: 11% masters or higher, 26% bachelors, 29% some college, 34% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hu1wS_0dJJXJp800
Frederick Millett // Shutterstock

Maine: Cape Elizabeth

- Population: 9,275
- Median home value: $435,700 (89% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,199 (11% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $123,116
- Educational attainment: 35% masters or higher, 38% bachelors, 20% some college, 7% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UyAw3_0dJJXJp800
Canva

Maryland: South Kensington

- Population: 8,763
- Median home value: $754,200 (89% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,180 (11% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $180,000
- Educational attainment: 46% masters or higher, 33% bachelors, 12% some college, 9% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCmE9_0dJJXJp800
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

Massachusetts: Newtonville

- Population: 8,186
- Median home value: $902,574 (69% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,158 (31% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $160,147
- Educational attainment: 46% masters or higher, 35% bachelors, 12% some college, 7% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykIeu_0dJJXJp800
T-I // Shutterstock

Michigan: Okemos

- Population: 24,141
- Median home value: $243,200 (61% of residents own)
- Median rent: 989 (39% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $78,600
- Educational attainment: 43% masters or higher, 31% bachelors, 16% some college, 10% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxZqM_0dJJXJp800
Chardonnay Vance // Wikimedia Commons

Minnesota: Shorewood

- Population: 7,867
- Median home value: $485,300 (95% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,639 (5% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $139,956
- Educational attainment: 27% masters or higher, 42% bachelors, 19% some college, 12% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZexK1_0dJJXJp800
Jane Karren Baker // Shutterstock

Mississippi: Madison

- Population: 25,592
- Median home value: $261,900 (93% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,549 (7% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $114,521
- Educational attainment: 29% masters or higher, 39% bachelors, 21% some college, 11% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVU9j_0dJJXJp800
Canva

Missouri: Glendale

- Population: 5,891
- Median home value: $414,800 (96% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,407 (4% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $140,184
- Educational attainment: 40% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 21% some college, 5% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Og6dz_0dJJXJp800
Canva

Montana: Four Corners

- Population: 5,084
- Median home value: $396,000 (87% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,102 (13% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $81,089
- Educational attainment: 18% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 32% some college, 16% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479HpG_0dJJXJp800
Aspects and Angles // Shutterstock

Nebraska: Papillion

- Population: 20,423
- Median home value: $189,900 (66% of residents own)
- Median rent: 917 (34% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $80,619
- Educational attainment: 13% masters or higher, 24% bachelors, 35% some college, 28% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQJmt_0dJJXJp800
Dick Smith // Wikimedia Commons

Nevada: Mogul

- Population: 1,334
- Median home value: $404,900 (89% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,513 (11% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $113,583
- Educational attainment: 17% masters or higher, 25% bachelors, 42% some college, 16% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtpEq_0dJJXJp800
Betsyin NE // Wikimedia Commons

New Hampshire: Hanover

- Population: 11,467
- Median home value: $564,000 (66% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,458 (34% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $137,344
- Educational attainment: 52% masters or higher, 31% bachelors, 8% some college, 9% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYClc_0dJJXJp800
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

New Jersey: Upper Montclair

- Population: 11,589
- Median home value: $766,100 (83% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,008 (17% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $211,221
- Educational attainment: 45% masters or higher, 40% bachelors, 9% some college, 6% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2QP6_0dJJXJp800
Dean Fikar // Shutterstock

New Mexico: Los Alamos

- Population: 12,666
- Median home value: $308,100 (67% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,042 (33% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $116,116
- Educational attainment: 42% masters or higher, 26% bachelors, 19% some college, 13% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DfDaU_0dJJXJp800
Canva

New York: Jericho

- Population: 13,889
- Median home value: $797,400 (87% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,008 (13% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $173,709
- Educational attainment: 34% masters or higher, 36% bachelors, 15% some college, 15% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJhuC_0dJJXJp800
CeGe // Shutterstock

North Carolina: Morrisville

- Population: 26,280
- Median home value: $331,800 (48% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,398 (52% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $101,738
- Educational attainment: 32% masters or higher, 38% bachelors, 16% some college, 14% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HuzzE_0dJJXJp800
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Commons

North Dakota: Rose Creek

- Population: 2,068
- Median home value: $308,600 (91% of residents own)
- Median rent: 888 (9% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $133,750
- Educational attainment: 25% masters or higher, 40% bachelors, 21% some college, 14% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpDMQ_0dJJXJp800
Ed! // Wikimedia Commons

Ohio: Madeira

- Population: 9,147
- Median home value: $294,400 (88% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,336 (12% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $117,944
- Educational attainment: 29% masters or higher, 40% bachelors, 14% some college, 17% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdWGx_0dJJXJp800
Bill Wilson // Flickr

Oklahoma: Edmond

- Population: 92,009
- Median home value: $240,600 (68% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,047 (32% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $81,473
- Educational attainment: 22% masters or higher, 32% bachelors, 27% some college, 19% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jqtkt_0dJJXJp800
Steve Morgan // Wikimedia Commons

Oregon: Bethany

- Population: 26,501
- Median home value: $557,300 (73% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,682 (27% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $135,800
- Educational attainment: 38% masters or higher, 31% bachelors, 19% some college, 12% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWeWP_0dJJXJp800
Michael Stokes // Wikimedia Commons

Pennsylvania: Chesterbrook

- Population: 4,800
- Median home value: $323,000 (77% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,832 (23% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $130,000
- Educational attainment: 41% masters or higher, 38% bachelors, 11% some college, 10% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dSmRr_0dJJXJp800
Dan Logan // Shutterstock

Rhode Island: Barrington

- Population: 16,131
- Median home value: $433,200 (89% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,318 (11% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $125,431
- Educational attainment: 38% masters or higher, 31% bachelors, 18% some college, 13% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFu6i_0dJJXJp800
SSE Photography // Shutterstock

South Carolina: Tega Cay

- Population: 10,412
- Median home value: $331,100 (96% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,453 (4% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $130,918
- Educational attainment: 22% masters or higher, 37% bachelors, 27% some college, 14% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43RKIz_0dJJXJp800
TCN7JM // Wikimedia Commons

South Dakota: Brandon

- Population: 9,934
- Median home value: $225,200 (74% of residents own)
- Median rent: 926 (26% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $87,250
- Educational attainment: 11% masters or higher, 26% bachelors, 39% some college, 24% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bnMDq_0dJJXJp800
Michael Hicks // Flickr

Tennessee: Brentwood

- Population: 42,407
- Median home value: $655,400 (91% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,085 (9% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $168,688
- Educational attainment: 32% masters or higher, 44% bachelors, 15% some college, 9% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1Oqg_0dJJXJp800
Canva

Texas: Rollingwood

- Population: 1,532
- Median home value: $1,103,100 (93% of residents own)
- Median rent: 3,501 (7% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $193,750
- Educational attainment: 42% masters or higher, 46% bachelors, 10% some college, 2% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5LnD_0dJJXJp800
Ntsimp // Wikimedia Commons

Utah: Kaysville

- Population: 31,494
- Median home value: $339,500 (88% of residents own)
- Median rent: 948 (12% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $99,597
- Educational attainment: 15% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 36% some college, 15% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkbF3_0dJJXJp800
EdwardEMeyer // Wikimedia Commons

Vermont: Norwich

- Population: 3,339
- Median home value: $454,500 (73% of residents own)
- Median rent: 935 (27% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $121,563
- Educational attainment: 54% masters or higher, 30% bachelors, 8% some college, 8% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVxZC_0dJJXJp800
Kona Gallagher // Wikimedia Commons

Virginia: Bluemont

- Population: 8,439
- Median home value: $778,455 (70% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,178 (30% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $186,897
- Educational attainment: 43% masters or higher, 37% bachelors, 9% some college, 11% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00WUuZ_0dJJXJp800
CL Shebley // Shutterstock

Washington: North Redmond

- Population: 4,564
- Median home value: $941,228 (95% of residents own)
- Median rent: 3,333 (5% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $248,969
- Educational attainment: 47% masters or higher, 37% bachelors, 10% some college, 6% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocJsA_0dJJXJp800
dan carlson // Wikimedia Commons

West Virginia: Cheat Lake

- Population: 9,251
- Median home value: $298,900 (80% of residents own)
- Median rent: 908 (20% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $89,310
- Educational attainment: 28% masters or higher, 26% bachelors, 22% some college, 24% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMMY6_0dJJXJp800
ChristOnABike // Wikimedia Commons

Wisconsin: Elm Grove

- Population: 6,153
- Median home value: $370,500 (93% of residents own)
- Median rent: 950 (7% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $106,058
- Educational attainment: 26% masters or higher, 37% bachelors, 20% some college, 17% high school or less

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TVnbp_0dJJXJp800
Acroterion

Wyoming: South Park

- Population: 1,812
- Median home value: $1,066,900 (83% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,161 (17% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $106,399
- Educational attainment: 21% masters or higher, 36% bachelors, 39% some college, 4% high school or less

