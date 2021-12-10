This is the best place to raise a family in your state, according to data

DisobeyArt // Shutterstock

Best place to raise a family in every state

Choosing a place to raise children can be a daunting task for new families as well as seasoned parents. If it takes a village to raise a child; that may just extend all the way to your next-door neighbor, fifth-grade teacher, or volunteer soccer coach. While all parents are looking for the top place to raise their children, oftentimes this decision means balancing community resources with steep prices for the nicest neighborhoods.



Stacker looked to Niche's 2020 Best Places to Raise a Family , which evaluates dozens of important components to help families of all stages take a data-driven approach to finding the best communities within their state. Public schools have the heaviest weighting among the considerations included, while crime and safety, cost of living, demographics, and community resources all factor strongly.

From this analysis, we've picked out the area in each state that ranks best for raising a family. We've ranked the full list from small to large by population—while you may have never even heard of some of these cities, they’re worth taking a look at before you decide to plant your roots. The best spot for your family might be right next door.

brandi sims // Wikimedia Commons

Alabama: Madison

- Population: 49,327

- Median home value: $253,000 (71% of residents own)

- Median rent: 946 (29% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $99,188

- Educational attainment: 25% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 26% some college, 15% high school or less

Bartosz Koszowski // Shutterstock

Alaska: Turnagain

- Population: 14,337

- Median home value: $369,782 (68% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,576 (32% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $115,431

- Educational attainment: 23% masters or higher, 26% bachelors, 27% some college, 24% high school or less

Jewelzz // Shutterstock

Arizona: Catalina Foothills

- Population: 50,454

- Median home value: $440,100 (74% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,061 (26% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $92,929

- Educational attainment: 36% masters or higher, 32% bachelors, 21% some college, 11% high school or less

Philip Rozenski // Shutterstock

Arkansas: Bentonville

- Population: 49,467

- Median home value: $232,600 (54% of residents own)

- Median rent: 955 (46% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $80,392

- Educational attainment: 18% masters or higher, 32% bachelors, 23% some college, 27% high school or less



Canva

California: Ventura

- Population: 4,715

- Median home value: $1,410,568 (34% of residents own)

- Median rent: 2,265 (66% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $108,700

- Educational attainment: 51% masters or higher, 28% bachelors, 13% some college, 8% high school or less

Canva

Colorado: Holly Hills

- Population: 2,835

- Median home value: $460,100 (97% of residents own)

- Median rent: 2,634 (3% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $132,955

- Educational attainment: 30% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 19% some college, 17% high school or less

Sharon Cobo // Shutterstock

Connecticut: Old Greenwich

- Population: 6,844

- Median home value: $1,561,200 (84% of residents own)

- Median rent: 2,127 (16% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $222,794

- Educational attainment: 47% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 11% some college, 8% high school or less

Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock

Delaware: Pike Creek

- Population: 7,613

- Median home value: $343,300 (84% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,795 (16% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $117,379

- Educational attainment: 33% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 16% some college, 17% high school or less

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

Florida: Nocatee

- Population: 14,747

- Median home value: $389,500 (86% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,924 (14% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $119,276

- Educational attainment: 25% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 27% some college, 14% high school or less

Canva

Georgia: Alpharetta

- Population: 65,590

- Median home value: $422,800 (66% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,451 (34% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $113,802

- Educational attainment: 29% masters or higher, 41% bachelors, 19% some college, 11% high school or less

Canva

Hawaii: Mililani Mauka

- Population: 20,090

- Median home value: $691,200 (79% of residents own)

- Median rent: 2,226 (21% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $114,886

- Educational attainment: 18% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 29% some college, 19% high school or less

Canva

Idaho: Highlands

- Population: 5,061

- Median home value: $523,111 (82% of residents own)

- Median rent: 976 (18% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $129,328

- Educational attainment: 38% masters or higher, 36% bachelors, 21% some college, 5% high school or less

Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

Illinois: Long Grove

- Population: 7,963

- Median home value: $648,700 (98% of residents own)

- Median rent: 3,250 (2% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $214,073

- Educational attainment: 37% masters or higher, 33% bachelors, 16% some college, 14% high school or less

Golden Ratio Photos // Shutterstock

Indiana: Carmel

- Population: 97,464

- Median home value: $333,200 (76% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,207 (24% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $112,765

- Educational attainment: 30% masters or higher, 40% bachelors, 18% some college, 12% high school or less

ArtisticAbode //

Iowa: Mount Vernon

- Population: 4,451

- Median home value: $203,400 (69% of residents own)

- Median rent: 757 (31% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $71,552

- Educational attainment: 22% masters or higher, 39% bachelors, 26% some college, 13% high school or less

AimeeJL // Wikipedia

Kansas: Leawood

- Population: 34,670

- Median home value: $463,200 (89% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,619 (11% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $157,515

- Educational attainment: 34% masters or higher, 43% bachelors, 17% some college, 6% high school or less



Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Kentucky: Anchorage

- Population: 2,376

- Median home value: $715,000 (96% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,163 (4% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $187,946

- Educational attainment: 40% masters or higher, 42% bachelors, 14% some college, 4% high school or less

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

Louisiana: Prairieville

- Population: 31,794

- Median home value: $236,500 (87% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,188 (13% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $99,953

- Educational attainment: 11% masters or higher, 26% bachelors, 29% some college, 34% high school or less



Frederick Millett // Shutterstock

Maine: Cape Elizabeth

- Population: 9,275

- Median home value: $435,700 (89% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,199 (11% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $123,116

- Educational attainment: 35% masters or higher, 38% bachelors, 20% some college, 7% high school or less

Canva

Maryland: South Kensington

- Population: 8,763

- Median home value: $754,200 (89% of residents own)

- Median rent: 2,180 (11% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $180,000

- Educational attainment: 46% masters or higher, 33% bachelors, 12% some college, 9% high school or less

Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

Massachusetts: Newtonville

- Population: 8,186

- Median home value: $902,574 (69% of residents own)

- Median rent: 2,158 (31% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $160,147

- Educational attainment: 46% masters or higher, 35% bachelors, 12% some college, 7% high school or less

T-I // Shutterstock

Michigan: Okemos

- Population: 24,141

- Median home value: $243,200 (61% of residents own)

- Median rent: 989 (39% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $78,600

- Educational attainment: 43% masters or higher, 31% bachelors, 16% some college, 10% high school or less

Chardonnay Vance // Wikimedia Commons

Minnesota: Shorewood

- Population: 7,867

- Median home value: $485,300 (95% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,639 (5% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $139,956

- Educational attainment: 27% masters or higher, 42% bachelors, 19% some college, 12% high school or less

Jane Karren Baker // Shutterstock

Mississippi: Madison

- Population: 25,592

- Median home value: $261,900 (93% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,549 (7% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $114,521

- Educational attainment: 29% masters or higher, 39% bachelors, 21% some college, 11% high school or less



Canva

Missouri: Glendale

- Population: 5,891

- Median home value: $414,800 (96% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,407 (4% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $140,184

- Educational attainment: 40% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 21% some college, 5% high school or less

Canva

Montana: Four Corners

- Population: 5,084

- Median home value: $396,000 (87% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,102 (13% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $81,089

- Educational attainment: 18% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 32% some college, 16% high school or less

Aspects and Angles // Shutterstock

Nebraska: Papillion

- Population: 20,423

- Median home value: $189,900 (66% of residents own)

- Median rent: 917 (34% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $80,619

- Educational attainment: 13% masters or higher, 24% bachelors, 35% some college, 28% high school or less



Dick Smith // Wikimedia Commons

Nevada: Mogul

- Population: 1,334

- Median home value: $404,900 (89% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,513 (11% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $113,583

- Educational attainment: 17% masters or higher, 25% bachelors, 42% some college, 16% high school or less

Betsyin NE // Wikimedia Commons

New Hampshire: Hanover

- Population: 11,467

- Median home value: $564,000 (66% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,458 (34% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $137,344

- Educational attainment: 52% masters or higher, 31% bachelors, 8% some college, 9% high school or less



JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

New Jersey: Upper Montclair

- Population: 11,589

- Median home value: $766,100 (83% of residents own)

- Median rent: 2,008 (17% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $211,221

- Educational attainment: 45% masters or higher, 40% bachelors, 9% some college, 6% high school or less



Dean Fikar // Shutterstock

New Mexico: Los Alamos

- Population: 12,666

- Median home value: $308,100 (67% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,042 (33% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $116,116

- Educational attainment: 42% masters or higher, 26% bachelors, 19% some college, 13% high school or less



Canva

New York: Jericho

- Population: 13,889

- Median home value: $797,400 (87% of residents own)

- Median rent: 2,008 (13% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $173,709

- Educational attainment: 34% masters or higher, 36% bachelors, 15% some college, 15% high school or less

CeGe // Shutterstock

North Carolina: Morrisville

- Population: 26,280

- Median home value: $331,800 (48% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,398 (52% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $101,738

- Educational attainment: 32% masters or higher, 38% bachelors, 16% some college, 14% high school or less



USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Commons

North Dakota: Rose Creek

- Population: 2,068

- Median home value: $308,600 (91% of residents own)

- Median rent: 888 (9% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $133,750

- Educational attainment: 25% masters or higher, 40% bachelors, 21% some college, 14% high school or less

Ed! // Wikimedia Commons

Ohio: Madeira

- Population: 9,147

- Median home value: $294,400 (88% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,336 (12% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $117,944

- Educational attainment: 29% masters or higher, 40% bachelors, 14% some college, 17% high school or less

Bill Wilson // Flickr

Oklahoma: Edmond

- Population: 92,009

- Median home value: $240,600 (68% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,047 (32% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $81,473

- Educational attainment: 22% masters or higher, 32% bachelors, 27% some college, 19% high school or less

Steve Morgan // Wikimedia Commons

Oregon: Bethany

- Population: 26,501

- Median home value: $557,300 (73% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,682 (27% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $135,800

- Educational attainment: 38% masters or higher, 31% bachelors, 19% some college, 12% high school or less

Michael Stokes // Wikimedia Commons

Pennsylvania: Chesterbrook

- Population: 4,800

- Median home value: $323,000 (77% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,832 (23% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $130,000

- Educational attainment: 41% masters or higher, 38% bachelors, 11% some college, 10% high school or less

Dan Logan // Shutterstock

Rhode Island: Barrington

- Population: 16,131

- Median home value: $433,200 (89% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,318 (11% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $125,431

- Educational attainment: 38% masters or higher, 31% bachelors, 18% some college, 13% high school or less

SSE Photography // Shutterstock

South Carolina: Tega Cay

- Population: 10,412

- Median home value: $331,100 (96% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,453 (4% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $130,918

- Educational attainment: 22% masters or higher, 37% bachelors, 27% some college, 14% high school or less

TCN7JM // Wikimedia Commons

South Dakota: Brandon

- Population: 9,934

- Median home value: $225,200 (74% of residents own)

- Median rent: 926 (26% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $87,250

- Educational attainment: 11% masters or higher, 26% bachelors, 39% some college, 24% high school or less

Michael Hicks // Flickr

Tennessee: Brentwood

- Population: 42,407

- Median home value: $655,400 (91% of residents own)

- Median rent: 2,085 (9% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $168,688

- Educational attainment: 32% masters or higher, 44% bachelors, 15% some college, 9% high school or less

Canva

Texas: Rollingwood

- Population: 1,532

- Median home value: $1,103,100 (93% of residents own)

- Median rent: 3,501 (7% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $193,750

- Educational attainment: 42% masters or higher, 46% bachelors, 10% some college, 2% high school or less

Ntsimp // Wikimedia Commons

Utah: Kaysville

- Population: 31,494

- Median home value: $339,500 (88% of residents own)

- Median rent: 948 (12% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $99,597

- Educational attainment: 15% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 36% some college, 15% high school or less

EdwardEMeyer // Wikimedia Commons

Vermont: Norwich

- Population: 3,339

- Median home value: $454,500 (73% of residents own)

- Median rent: 935 (27% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $121,563

- Educational attainment: 54% masters or higher, 30% bachelors, 8% some college, 8% high school or less

Kona Gallagher // Wikimedia Commons

Virginia: Bluemont

- Population: 8,439

- Median home value: $778,455 (70% of residents own)

- Median rent: 2,178 (30% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $186,897

- Educational attainment: 43% masters or higher, 37% bachelors, 9% some college, 11% high school or less

CL Shebley // Shutterstock

Washington: North Redmond

- Population: 4,564

- Median home value: $941,228 (95% of residents own)

- Median rent: 3,333 (5% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $248,969

- Educational attainment: 47% masters or higher, 37% bachelors, 10% some college, 6% high school or less

dan carlson // Wikimedia Commons

West Virginia: Cheat Lake

- Population: 9,251

- Median home value: $298,900 (80% of residents own)

- Median rent: 908 (20% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $89,310

- Educational attainment: 28% masters or higher, 26% bachelors, 22% some college, 24% high school or less

ChristOnABike // Wikimedia Commons

Wisconsin: Elm Grove

- Population: 6,153

- Median home value: $370,500 (93% of residents own)

- Median rent: 950 (7% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $106,058

- Educational attainment: 26% masters or higher, 37% bachelors, 20% some college, 17% high school or less

Acroterion

Wyoming: South Park

- Population: 1,812

- Median home value: $1,066,900 (83% of residents own)

- Median rent: 1,161 (17% of residents rent)

- Median household income: $106,399

- Educational attainment: 21% masters or higher, 36% bachelors, 39% some college, 4% high school or less

