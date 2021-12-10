This is the best place to raise a family in your state, according to data
DisobeyArt // Shutterstock
Best place to raise a family in every state
Choosing a place to raise children can be a daunting task for new families as well as seasoned parents. If it takes a village to raise a child; that may just extend all the way to your next-door neighbor, fifth-grade teacher, or volunteer soccer coach. While all parents are looking for the top place to raise their children, oftentimes this decision means balancing community resources with steep prices for the nicest neighborhoods.
Stacker looked to Niche's 2020 Best Places to Raise a Family , which evaluates dozens of important components to help families of all stages take a data-driven approach to finding the best communities within their state. Public schools have the heaviest weighting among the considerations included, while crime and safety, cost of living, demographics, and community resources all factor strongly.
From this analysis, we've picked out the area in each state that ranks best for raising a family. We've ranked the full list from small to large by population—while you may have never even heard of some of these cities, they’re worth taking a look at before you decide to plant your roots. The best spot for your family might be right next door.
brandi sims // Wikimedia Commons
Alabama: Madison
- Population: 49,327
- Median home value: $253,000 (71% of residents own)
- Median rent: 946 (29% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $99,188
- Educational attainment: 25% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 26% some college, 15% high school or less
Bartosz Koszowski // Shutterstock
Alaska: Turnagain
- Population: 14,337
- Median home value: $369,782 (68% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,576 (32% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $115,431
- Educational attainment: 23% masters or higher, 26% bachelors, 27% some college, 24% high school or less
Jewelzz // Shutterstock
Arizona: Catalina Foothills
- Population: 50,454
- Median home value: $440,100 (74% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,061 (26% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $92,929
- Educational attainment: 36% masters or higher, 32% bachelors, 21% some college, 11% high school or less
Philip Rozenski // Shutterstock
Arkansas: Bentonville
- Population: 49,467
- Median home value: $232,600 (54% of residents own)
- Median rent: 955 (46% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $80,392
- Educational attainment: 18% masters or higher, 32% bachelors, 23% some college, 27% high school or less
Canva
California: Ventura
- Population: 4,715
- Median home value: $1,410,568 (34% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,265 (66% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $108,700
- Educational attainment: 51% masters or higher, 28% bachelors, 13% some college, 8% high school or less
Canva
Colorado: Holly Hills
- Population: 2,835
- Median home value: $460,100 (97% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,634 (3% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $132,955
- Educational attainment: 30% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 19% some college, 17% high school or less
Sharon Cobo // Shutterstock
Connecticut: Old Greenwich
- Population: 6,844
- Median home value: $1,561,200 (84% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,127 (16% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $222,794
- Educational attainment: 47% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 11% some college, 8% high school or less
Khairil Azhar Junos // Shutterstock
Delaware: Pike Creek
- Population: 7,613
- Median home value: $343,300 (84% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,795 (16% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $117,379
- Educational attainment: 33% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 16% some college, 17% high school or less
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons
Florida: Nocatee
- Population: 14,747
- Median home value: $389,500 (86% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,924 (14% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $119,276
- Educational attainment: 25% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 27% some college, 14% high school or less
Canva
Georgia: Alpharetta
- Population: 65,590
- Median home value: $422,800 (66% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,451 (34% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $113,802
- Educational attainment: 29% masters or higher, 41% bachelors, 19% some college, 11% high school or less
Canva
Hawaii: Mililani Mauka
- Population: 20,090
- Median home value: $691,200 (79% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,226 (21% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $114,886
- Educational attainment: 18% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 29% some college, 19% high school or less
Canva
Idaho: Highlands
- Population: 5,061
- Median home value: $523,111 (82% of residents own)
- Median rent: 976 (18% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $129,328
- Educational attainment: 38% masters or higher, 36% bachelors, 21% some college, 5% high school or less
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock
Illinois: Long Grove
- Population: 7,963
- Median home value: $648,700 (98% of residents own)
- Median rent: 3,250 (2% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $214,073
- Educational attainment: 37% masters or higher, 33% bachelors, 16% some college, 14% high school or less
Golden Ratio Photos // Shutterstock
Indiana: Carmel
- Population: 97,464
- Median home value: $333,200 (76% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,207 (24% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $112,765
- Educational attainment: 30% masters or higher, 40% bachelors, 18% some college, 12% high school or less
ArtisticAbode //
Iowa: Mount Vernon
- Population: 4,451
- Median home value: $203,400 (69% of residents own)
- Median rent: 757 (31% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $71,552
- Educational attainment: 22% masters or higher, 39% bachelors, 26% some college, 13% high school or less
AimeeJL // Wikipedia
Kansas: Leawood
- Population: 34,670
- Median home value: $463,200 (89% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,619 (11% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $157,515
- Educational attainment: 34% masters or higher, 43% bachelors, 17% some college, 6% high school or less
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
Kentucky: Anchorage
- Population: 2,376
- Median home value: $715,000 (96% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,163 (4% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $187,946
- Educational attainment: 40% masters or higher, 42% bachelors, 14% some college, 4% high school or less
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons
Louisiana: Prairieville
- Population: 31,794
- Median home value: $236,500 (87% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,188 (13% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $99,953
- Educational attainment: 11% masters or higher, 26% bachelors, 29% some college, 34% high school or less
Frederick Millett // Shutterstock
Maine: Cape Elizabeth
- Population: 9,275
- Median home value: $435,700 (89% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,199 (11% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $123,116
- Educational attainment: 35% masters or higher, 38% bachelors, 20% some college, 7% high school or less
Canva
Maryland: South Kensington
- Population: 8,763
- Median home value: $754,200 (89% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,180 (11% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $180,000
- Educational attainment: 46% masters or higher, 33% bachelors, 12% some college, 9% high school or less
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons
Massachusetts: Newtonville
- Population: 8,186
- Median home value: $902,574 (69% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,158 (31% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $160,147
- Educational attainment: 46% masters or higher, 35% bachelors, 12% some college, 7% high school or less
T-I // Shutterstock
Michigan: Okemos
- Population: 24,141
- Median home value: $243,200 (61% of residents own)
- Median rent: 989 (39% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $78,600
- Educational attainment: 43% masters or higher, 31% bachelors, 16% some college, 10% high school or less
Chardonnay Vance // Wikimedia Commons
Minnesota: Shorewood
- Population: 7,867
- Median home value: $485,300 (95% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,639 (5% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $139,956
- Educational attainment: 27% masters or higher, 42% bachelors, 19% some college, 12% high school or less
Jane Karren Baker // Shutterstock
Mississippi: Madison
- Population: 25,592
- Median home value: $261,900 (93% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,549 (7% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $114,521
- Educational attainment: 29% masters or higher, 39% bachelors, 21% some college, 11% high school or less
Canva
Missouri: Glendale
- Population: 5,891
- Median home value: $414,800 (96% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,407 (4% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $140,184
- Educational attainment: 40% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 21% some college, 5% high school or less
Canva
Montana: Four Corners
- Population: 5,084
- Median home value: $396,000 (87% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,102 (13% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $81,089
- Educational attainment: 18% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 32% some college, 16% high school or less
Aspects and Angles // Shutterstock
Nebraska: Papillion
- Population: 20,423
- Median home value: $189,900 (66% of residents own)
- Median rent: 917 (34% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $80,619
- Educational attainment: 13% masters or higher, 24% bachelors, 35% some college, 28% high school or less
Dick Smith // Wikimedia Commons
Nevada: Mogul
- Population: 1,334
- Median home value: $404,900 (89% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,513 (11% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $113,583
- Educational attainment: 17% masters or higher, 25% bachelors, 42% some college, 16% high school or less
Betsyin NE // Wikimedia Commons
New Hampshire: Hanover
- Population: 11,467
- Median home value: $564,000 (66% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,458 (34% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $137,344
- Educational attainment: 52% masters or higher, 31% bachelors, 8% some college, 9% high school or less
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
New Jersey: Upper Montclair
- Population: 11,589
- Median home value: $766,100 (83% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,008 (17% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $211,221
- Educational attainment: 45% masters or higher, 40% bachelors, 9% some college, 6% high school or less
Dean Fikar // Shutterstock
New Mexico: Los Alamos
- Population: 12,666
- Median home value: $308,100 (67% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,042 (33% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $116,116
- Educational attainment: 42% masters or higher, 26% bachelors, 19% some college, 13% high school or less
Canva
New York: Jericho
- Population: 13,889
- Median home value: $797,400 (87% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,008 (13% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $173,709
- Educational attainment: 34% masters or higher, 36% bachelors, 15% some college, 15% high school or less
CeGe // Shutterstock
North Carolina: Morrisville
- Population: 26,280
- Median home value: $331,800 (48% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,398 (52% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $101,738
- Educational attainment: 32% masters or higher, 38% bachelors, 16% some college, 14% high school or less
USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Commons
North Dakota: Rose Creek
- Population: 2,068
- Median home value: $308,600 (91% of residents own)
- Median rent: 888 (9% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $133,750
- Educational attainment: 25% masters or higher, 40% bachelors, 21% some college, 14% high school or less
Ed! // Wikimedia Commons
Ohio: Madeira
- Population: 9,147
- Median home value: $294,400 (88% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,336 (12% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $117,944
- Educational attainment: 29% masters or higher, 40% bachelors, 14% some college, 17% high school or less
Bill Wilson // Flickr
Oklahoma: Edmond
- Population: 92,009
- Median home value: $240,600 (68% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,047 (32% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $81,473
- Educational attainment: 22% masters or higher, 32% bachelors, 27% some college, 19% high school or less
Steve Morgan // Wikimedia Commons
Oregon: Bethany
- Population: 26,501
- Median home value: $557,300 (73% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,682 (27% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $135,800
- Educational attainment: 38% masters or higher, 31% bachelors, 19% some college, 12% high school or less
Michael Stokes // Wikimedia Commons
Pennsylvania: Chesterbrook
- Population: 4,800
- Median home value: $323,000 (77% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,832 (23% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $130,000
- Educational attainment: 41% masters or higher, 38% bachelors, 11% some college, 10% high school or less
Dan Logan // Shutterstock
Rhode Island: Barrington
- Population: 16,131
- Median home value: $433,200 (89% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,318 (11% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $125,431
- Educational attainment: 38% masters or higher, 31% bachelors, 18% some college, 13% high school or less
SSE Photography // Shutterstock
South Carolina: Tega Cay
- Population: 10,412
- Median home value: $331,100 (96% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,453 (4% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $130,918
- Educational attainment: 22% masters or higher, 37% bachelors, 27% some college, 14% high school or less
TCN7JM // Wikimedia Commons
South Dakota: Brandon
- Population: 9,934
- Median home value: $225,200 (74% of residents own)
- Median rent: 926 (26% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $87,250
- Educational attainment: 11% masters or higher, 26% bachelors, 39% some college, 24% high school or less
Michael Hicks // Flickr
Tennessee: Brentwood
- Population: 42,407
- Median home value: $655,400 (91% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,085 (9% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $168,688
- Educational attainment: 32% masters or higher, 44% bachelors, 15% some college, 9% high school or less
Canva
Texas: Rollingwood
- Population: 1,532
- Median home value: $1,103,100 (93% of residents own)
- Median rent: 3,501 (7% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $193,750
- Educational attainment: 42% masters or higher, 46% bachelors, 10% some college, 2% high school or less
Ntsimp // Wikimedia Commons
Utah: Kaysville
- Population: 31,494
- Median home value: $339,500 (88% of residents own)
- Median rent: 948 (12% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $99,597
- Educational attainment: 15% masters or higher, 34% bachelors, 36% some college, 15% high school or less
EdwardEMeyer // Wikimedia Commons
Vermont: Norwich
- Population: 3,339
- Median home value: $454,500 (73% of residents own)
- Median rent: 935 (27% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $121,563
- Educational attainment: 54% masters or higher, 30% bachelors, 8% some college, 8% high school or less
Kona Gallagher // Wikimedia Commons
Virginia: Bluemont
- Population: 8,439
- Median home value: $778,455 (70% of residents own)
- Median rent: 2,178 (30% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $186,897
- Educational attainment: 43% masters or higher, 37% bachelors, 9% some college, 11% high school or less
CL Shebley // Shutterstock
Washington: North Redmond
- Population: 4,564
- Median home value: $941,228 (95% of residents own)
- Median rent: 3,333 (5% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $248,969
- Educational attainment: 47% masters or higher, 37% bachelors, 10% some college, 6% high school or less
dan carlson // Wikimedia Commons
West Virginia: Cheat Lake
- Population: 9,251
- Median home value: $298,900 (80% of residents own)
- Median rent: 908 (20% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $89,310
- Educational attainment: 28% masters or higher, 26% bachelors, 22% some college, 24% high school or less
ChristOnABike // Wikimedia Commons
Wisconsin: Elm Grove
- Population: 6,153
- Median home value: $370,500 (93% of residents own)
- Median rent: 950 (7% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $106,058
- Educational attainment: 26% masters or higher, 37% bachelors, 20% some college, 17% high school or less
Acroterion
Wyoming: South Park
- Population: 1,812
- Median home value: $1,066,900 (83% of residents own)
- Median rent: 1,161 (17% of residents rent)
- Median household income: $106,399
- Educational attainment: 21% masters or higher, 36% bachelors, 39% some college, 4% high school or less
