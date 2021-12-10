Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan’s prolific pass rusher, is the 2021 Chicago Tribune Silver Football winner

Aidan Hutchinson played a huge role in Michigan ending one Ohio State streak. Now the Wolverines’ prolific pass rusher has halted another Buckeyes run.

Hutchinson is the winner of the 2021 Chicago Tribune Silver Football as the Big Ten’s best player, as voted by the conference’s head coaches. The senior defensive end beat out Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III to become the 18th Michigan player to win the award and the first since quarterback Denard Robinson in 2010 .

Hutchinson recorded three of his conference-best 14 sacks in the Wolverines’ 42-27 victory over Ohio State that ended an eight-game skid in the heated rivalry. Ohio State players won the previous three Silver Footballs and seven in the last nine years .

And Hutchinson and the Wolverines might not be done collecting hardware. He’s one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy , which will be awarded Saturday night in New York. Big Ten champion Michigan (12-1) earned its first berth in the College Football Playoff and will take on Georgia in the Orange Bowl in a Dec. 31 semifinal.

Hutchinson received seven first-place and two second-place votes for 16 points to outdistance Walker (four firsts, three seconds for 11 points), who led the Big Ten in rushing with 1,636 yards after transferring from Wake Forest.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was third with six points (one first, four seconds), while Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal also received a first-place vote. Each coach made a first- and second-place selection, and they were not permitted to vote for their players.

Hutchinson is only the seventh winner who played primarily on defense in the history of the Silver Football, which was first awarded in 1924. He ranks third in the country in sacks and came up big in several of the Wolverines’ most important games.

In addition to the three-sack day against Ohio State, he had three sacks and a forced fumble in a 21-17 win at Penn State and a sack and two quarterback hurries in the 42-3 rout of Iowa in the Big Ten championship game to earn MVP honors.

A four-star recruit coming out of Divine Child High School in Dearborn, Mich., Hutchinson is a second-generation Wolverine. His father, Chris, was an All-America defensive tackle at Michigan (1989-92), and Aidan wears the No. 97 jersey his dad wore.

Hutchinson emerged as a starter in 2019 and totaled 4½ sacks and 10½ tackles for a loss. His junior season was cut short after three games by a broken ankle, in part prompting his decision to bypass the NFL draft and return to Ann Arbor. Now NFL scouts see him as the potential No. 1 pick in 2022.

2021 Silver Football voting

First-place votes worth two points, second-place votes worth one. Coaches cannot vote for their own players.

1. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan: 7-2—16

2. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State: 4-3—11

3. C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State: 1-4—6

T4. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin: 1-0—2

T4. David Bell, WR, Purdue: 0-2—2

T6. Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State: 0-1—1

T6. George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue: 0-1—1

Michigan winners

1926: Benny Friedman, QB

1932: Harry Newman, QB

1940: Tom Harmon, RB

1947: Bump Elliott, RB

1957: Jim Pace, RB

1964: Bob Timberlake, QB

1968: Ron Johnson, RB

1976: Rob Lytle, RB

1978: Rick Leach, QB

1982: Anthony Carter, WR

1986: Jim Harbaugh, QB

1991: Desmond Howard, WR

1997: Charles Woodson, CB

2003: Chris Perry, RB

2004: Braylon Edwards, WR

2009: Brandon Graham, DE

2010: Denard Robinson, QB

2021: Aidan Hutchinson, DE

Defensive winners

1963: Dick Butkus, LB, Illinois

1977: Larry Bethea, DT, Michigan State

1983: Don Thorp, DE, Illinois

1997: Charles Woodson, CB, Michigan

2009: Brandon Graham, DE, Michigan

2019: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

2021: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan