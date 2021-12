Are plumbing issues or blocked drains covered under homeowner's insurance policy? This is a question that professional plumbing services face almost every day and there is no one word answer possible for this particular query. If anybody wants to know whether plumbing issues like pipe bursts or blocked sewer pipes are covered under their insurance policy, the best of doing that is to check out with his insurance provider. One can also read the fine prints in the insurance policy document to find out whether that particular policy offers any coverage for plumbing related issues and if so what are the extents of that cover.

