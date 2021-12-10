‘Do you have confidence in your prime minister?’ The sound of silence is ominous for Boris Johnson

A Conservative MP has repeatedly refused to say whether he still had confidence in Boris Johnson to lead the country in an awkward interview full of lengthy silences.Chris Green, MP for Bolton West, suggested the prime minister had only imposed plan B restrictions to distract from the furore over last year’s Christmas parties at Downing Street.Asked on BBC Radio Manchester if he still had confidence in Mr Johnson, the red wall Tory MP paused for six second before saying: “I’m very concerned about what the prime minister is doing.”Challenged again over whether he still had confidence in him, Mr...
How much longer Boris Johnson will be allowed to remain prime minister is debatable. There are only so many times one can blot one’s copybook and, by any standards, Johnson’s book is well blotted. Which brings us to the next question: who will be his successor?. Currently, the top two...
Boris Johnson’s ‘plan B’ measures for England have been approved by the Commons, despite the PM facing his biggest-ever rebellion since taking office.The introduction of Covid passes for crowded venues was passed with 369 votes in favour and 126 against – a majority of 243. Some 96 Tory MPs are understood to have voted against the measure which means that, as of tomorrow, people will have to show proof of either at least two Covid vaccine doses or a negative test to enter venues with more than 500 people, such as nightclubs, stadiums, and theatres.MPs also retrospectively approved the...
The Conservative party has a reputation for being ruthless when it comes to disposing of leaders of whom it despairs. Margaret Thatcher was dispatched when her flagship policy turned into a political disaster. David Cameron jumped before he was pushed after losing the Brexit vote. Theresa May was pulled down following humiliating Commons defeats. Just two years after a famous election victory, Boris Johnson is possibly next in line to be humbled.
Boris Johnson has survived a bid to reduce his salary and censure him over his conduct, amid claims he has “demonstrated himself to be a liar”. SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford accused the Prime Minister of presiding over “scandal after scandal” and urged Conservative MPs to join opposition parties in criticising Mr Johnson’s behaviour.
A leadership challenge against the Prime Minister has “got to be on the cards” in the new year, a senior Tory has warned, after Boris Johnson suffered the largest rebellion of his premiership in the Commons.Nearly 100 Conservative MPs defied the whip to vote against the introduction of mandatory Covid passes to access nightclubs and large venues.The measures will still go ahead thanks to support from Labour.But the rebellion of 96 of his own MPs – hours after the PM made a last-ditch appeal to the 1922 Committee – will be seen as a sign of the anger being levelled...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has triggered "Plan B" in the fight against Omicron — a suite of COVID restrictions in England that stop short of lockdowns or travel bans. But, as Holly Williams reports, Johnson is embroiled in a political scandal that has undermined his authority.
Sir Keir Starmer has asked the PM whether he believes he has the moral authority to lead. Speaking at PMQs, he referenced the Queen sitting alone at Prince Philip's funeral in order to stick to Covid rules. Boris Johnson accused the Labour leader of confusing the public throughout the pandemic.
LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday that at least one patient infected with the new omicron variant of Covid-19 has died in the country. "Sadly yes, omicron is producing hospitalizations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with omicron," Johnson told reporters on a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, London, according to Sky News.
Boris Johnson needs to “rescue” his position - a Buckinghamshire MP has said. The former Brexit minister Steve Baker, MP for Wycombe, told BBC Breakfast: “What I really want and what I’m saying today is that I want Boris Johnson to rescue his position, but it is, I think we have to be clear, it is a question of rescuing his position now. Things are not good.”
Nearly 100 Tory MPs on Tuesday voted against new coronavirus restrictions in the largest ever rebellion against Prime Minister Boris Johnson from within his own party as he battles to prevent the Omicron variant spiralling out of control.
The evening vote in the House of Commons was the largest backlash Johnson has faced from within his own ranks since an emphatic election victory in December 2019, putting him under further pressure after a string of recent scandals.
The new restrictions were still passed by the MPs as a whole, but 97 Tories defied the party line and voted against a new rule requiring Covid passes for entry to venues such as nightclubs and sports stadiums.
This was far higher than predicted and prompted suggestions that Johnson could face a leadership challenge unless he appeases the rebels.
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare faces a motion of no confidence on Monday, after anti-government riots saw dozens of buildings burnt down and shops looted in the Pacific island’s capital a little over a week ago. Boats have been banned from Honiara harbour, and over 200...
Having presumably run out of high vis jackets Boris Johnson has turned to dressing up as an overweight policeman, ironically attending a drugs raid while it was reported that traces of cocaine were allegedly all over Westminster. It used to be that masquerading as a police officer was an offence,...
New coronavirus measures are coming into force in England to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant - it has been confirmed. At a press conference tonight, Wednesday, December 8, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the Government was activating Plan B in a bid to tackle the spread of the new Covid-19 variant.
Boris Johnson is facing the biggest rebellion of his premiership, with dozens of Tory MPs set to vote against the latest Covid restrictions.More than 70 backbenchers are threatening to defy the whips and oppose the Government’s Plan B for England brought in in the face of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.It is reported that up to 10 ministerial aides could resign to oppose the controls, with up to four votes on the measures expected to take place on Tuesday evening.The measures – including Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues – are expected to pass the Commons with...
