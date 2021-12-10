ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Scotland tightens COVID-19 rules over exponential growth in cases

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Friday said that the Omicron coronavirus variant was growing exponentially and would overtake Delta as the dominant strain within...

