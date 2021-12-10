Scotland tightens COVID-19 rules over exponential growth in cases

Nicola Sturgeon will announce whether further coronavirus restrictions will be imposed across Scotland in response to the growing outbreak of the Omicron variant.The First Minister is due to make a statement at Holyrood on Tuesday setting out any new measures as well as updating the Scottish Parliament on the booster vaccination programme.Scotland’s Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has warned that new restrictions were “inevitable” because of fears over the spread of the virus and the Omicron strain in particular.And speaking in advance of the statement, which is expected at about 2.20pm, Ms Sturgeon cautioned that there may be “targeted and proportionate”...

