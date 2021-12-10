ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annie Murphy & John Cho to Star In Freeform’s First-Ever Animated Series

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
 5 days ago

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) and John Cho (Cowboy Bebop) head up the cast for Freeform‘s first-ever animated series, Praise Petey, which hails from Saturday Night Live writer Anna Drezen. The basic cabler has given the show a full series order, in addition to announcing two more animated...

Collider

'Being The Ricardos' Release Date, Trailer & Everything You Need to Know About Nicole Kidman's Awards Contender

Out of all the sitcoms that have aired on television, I Love Lucy has always been and will always be one of if not the most influential. It’s easy to see why Aaron Sorkin, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter behind The Social Network, The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Moneyball, would be interested in tapping into the inner works of the beloved television classic and the lives of its two stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Annie Murphy's Freeform Gig, New Walker Return Date and More

Annie Murphy is getting animated at Freeform: The Schitt’s Creek vet will headline the voice cast of Praise Petey (working title), an animated comedy which has received a series order at the cable network. The show follows Petey, “a New York City ‘it’ girl who has it all until her life comes crashing down around her,” per the official synopsis. “As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her father gives her a new lease on life: she’s going to ‘lean into’ modernizing his small-town cult.” The voice ensemble also includes John Cho (Cowboy Bebop), Christine Baranski (The Good Fight),...
Primetimer

John Cho and his fellow Cowboy Bebop cast and crew react to Netflix's cancelation after one season

Cho was the first cast member to react to the cancellation, posting only a head-bobbing gif of Tom Selleck from a scene in Friends saying “I’m Okay.” Co-executive producer Javier Grillo-Marxuach added later in a tweet: "i truly loved working on this. it came from a real and pure place of respect and affection. i wish we could make what we planned for a second season, but you know what they say, men plan, god laughs. see you space cowboy." Meanwhile, cast member Daniella Pineda posted a meme of a beer mug toast resulting in shattered glasses. ALSO: Cowboy Bebop fans express sadness for John Cho, since he was injured during filming.
interviewmagazine.com

John Cho Is Right Where He Belongs

John Cho may have gotten famous thanks to the Harold & Kumar movies, and he may have become ubiquitous thanks to the Star Trek movies, but it was Columbus, a tender film about the complicated dynamics of a father-son relationship, that signaled his blossoming as an actor. Since that 2017 indie, Cho has undergone career course-correction into leading man territory, starring in projects like Searching, a widely-acclaimed virtual thriller, and now, as the intergalactic bounty hunter Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop, Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the influential sci-fi anime. To mark the launch of the series, Cho reconnected with his Columbus director Kogonada to discuss escaping your past, accepting your mistakes, and finding your place in an indifferent world.
bloody-disgusting.com

Amazon’s “The Boys” Gets a “Diabolical” Animated Anthology Spinoff Series!

Amazon’s Prime Video announced today the eight-episode pickup of the animated anthology series Diabolical, set in the universe of the Emmy-nominated hit The Boys!. “Diabolical reveals unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by some of the most creative minds in entertainment today, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler.
WHAS 11

John Cho Seemingly Reacts to 'Cowboy Bebop' Cancellation

Cowboy Bebop's interstellar adventure has come to an end, and series star John Cho appears to be trying to keep his chin up amid the disappointing news. It was revealed on Thursday that Netflix's live-action adaption of the cult classic anime series of the same name won't be getting a second-season order, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
epicstream.com

Cowboy Bebop Star John Cho Shares Brief Response to Series Cancellation

Earlier today, Netflix announced the cancellation of its live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, and the reactions to this news are as mixed as the reviews of the show itself, and fans are wondering if Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of popular anime shows like Yu Yu Hakusho, One Piece, and Avatar The Last Airbender will suffer the same fate. Now, lead actor John Cho shared a brief response to the cancellation.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’s’ Anna Drezen, Mike Judge, Greg Daniels Set Star-Studded Animated Comedy at Freeform

Freeform is diving headfirst into the animated space. The Disney-owned basic cable network has handed out a series order to Praise Petey, from Saturday Night Live co-head writer Anna Drezen, Greg Daniels (The Office) and Mike Judge (Beavis and Butt-head). Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek), John Cho (Cowboy Bebop), Christine Baranski (The Good Fight), Kiersey Clemons (The Flash), Amy Hill (Magnum PI) and Stephen Root (Barry) will lead the voice cast. Freeform, as part of the animation push, is also developing two additional animated comedies — SupaShawty Girls, Funkamatic BangBang as well as Wallflower — as the younger-skewing cabler partners with 20th Television...
Variety

Creating the Cast Ensembles of ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘The Morning Show,’ ‘Girls5eva’

Increasingly, television series are assembling dazzling “dream teams” of well-known and accomplished actors, each capable of carrying their own solo show. Not only do such series attract viewers with their impressive rosters, but the casts also feel energized knowing their A-games will be matched move for move by their co-stars. “I was overwhelmed, in a good way,” Selena Gomez says of joining comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short in “Only Murders in the Building,” only to learn Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, Tina Fey, Sting and an array of additional top-f light actors would fill out the cast. “I’m on set...
Variety

Onyx Collective Legal Drama ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Adds Five to Cast

Legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” at Onyx Collective on Hulu has made five additions to its cast, Variety has learned. Michael Ealy, Thadeus J. Mixson and Aderinsola Olabode will all appear in series regular roles, while Pauletta Washington and Sean Patrick Thomas will appear in recurring guest star roles. In the series, viewers will judge Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law until they’re the one in trouble. Then they’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets. The...
