Dutch Health Council recommends COVID-19 shots for young children

As scientists race to answer crucial questions about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, many parents are wondering whether their children will need booster shots. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine appears to be less effective against the omicron variant, according to early data from South Africa. On Wednesday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their own lab results also suggest the initial two-dose vaccine may be insufficient to prevent infection, though it may still protect against severe disease. A booster shot, however, does appear to provide strong protection against the omicron variant, the companies said.
