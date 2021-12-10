ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Dutch Health Council recommends COVID-19 shots for young children

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch Health Council on Friday advised the government to make it possible for children aged 5-11 to get coronavirus shots. The council had until now only recommended...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

CDC, doctors recommend all adults should get COVID-19 booster shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amid the emergence of the new COVID-19 omicron variant, the Center for Disease Control recommended Monday all American adults receive a booster shot for additional protection. Previously, the CDC recommended adults over 50, along with adults in long term care facilities, get a booster shot. Bardstown-area...
BARDSTOWN, KY
104.1 WIKY

Indonesia starts COVID-19 vaccinations for young children

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia started vaccinating elementary school children aged 6-11 against COVID-19 on Tuesday, becoming one of the few countries in Asia to start mass inoculations for young children. Vaccinations against the virus for this age group has been a sensitive issue in some countries. Europe has just...
PUBLIC HEALTH
republictimes.net

COVID-19 vaccination benefits children, families | For Your Health

It may be hard to believe that, after almost two years, COVID-19 is still a major issue in the U.S. and the world over. It continues to affect our health and health care and to disrupt our daily lives. And the emergence of new variants, like omicron, can add even more uncertainty about when we’ll be able to return to more normal routines.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Amsterdam#Reuters#The Dutch Health Council#Vaccination
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
elpasoheraldpost.com

Public Health Officials update COVID-19 Recommendations to K-12 Schools

The Department of Public Health is issuing updated recommendations for this academic year based on the continued climb in COVID-19 cases and the importance of the community’s health and wellness, particularly that of students, teachers and school staff. As a reminder, public schools are subject to follow policies from their...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ReporterHerald.com

Michelle Rugel: Early child care COVID-19 closure policies unfair to young children, families

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic the state begged child care centers to remain open as we were deemed an essential service. When K-12 schools closed, we were there for children and families because of the significance of the service we provided and the impact of downtime for parents in the workforce. Our economy depends on the child care industry to thrive. Fast-forward into our current reality and the closure policies for early child care centers now fail to reflect this importance. Child care centers are forced to close an entire classroom when a single child tests positive, suddenly, and unpredictably taking child care away from 20 families for up to 10 days. This creates a tremendous amount of stress for working parents, many of whom are taking quickly diminishing PTO days and risking their jobs to accommodate these aggressive policies.
LOVELAND, CO
IE Voice

COVID-19 Vaccines and Young Children in Riverside County and Elsewhere

Riverside County is experiencing a “somewhat stable” COVID-19 case rate, according to Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Riverside University Health System (RUHS) Public Health Officer. During the county’s weekly health update, Dr. Leung and Dr. Christopher Dael, Medical Director of Children’s Medical Services for RUHS Public Health answered questions from the public regarding COVID.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
97.9 WGRD

Health Officials Recommend COVID-19 Testing Before Holiday Gatherings

Families are about to gather for the holidays, and doctors are recommending getting a COVID-19 test before meeting up with family. Unfortunately, Michigan is leading the nation in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The delta variant has been wreaking havoc across the state and soon the omicron variant will be our next problem.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Will children need COVID-19 booster shots? It’s too soon to tell

As scientists race to answer crucial questions about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, many parents are wondering whether their children will need booster shots. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine appears to be less effective against the omicron variant, according to early data from South Africa. On Wednesday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their own lab results also suggest the initial two-dose vaccine may be insufficient to prevent infection, though it may still protect against severe disease. A booster shot, however, does appear to provide strong protection against the omicron variant, the companies said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Recorder

Health officals urge COVID-19 booster shot to prevent winter surge

ZANESVILLE — Local health officials are concerned about a third surge in COVID-19 cases this winter. To prevent it, they urge everyone who is eligible to get a booster shot. October saw the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at Genesis Hospital Genesis HealthCare CEO Matt Perry said this week. Thirty-nine people died with the disease, although not all of them were from Muskingum County, as the hospital serves a six-county region. At the height of the surge, there were 75 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Nineteen were on ventilators in ICU.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WJHL

Ballad Health: 4 children fighting COVID-19 within Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Four pediatric patients remain in Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Tuesday fighting the novel coronavirus, according to data from Ballad Health. Data also show a slight decrease recorded in Ballad facilities regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations; five fewer hospitalizations were reported on Tuesday, and two fewer patients are fighting the virus in the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy