Dutch Health Council recommends COVID-19 shots for young children

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic the state begged child care centers to remain open as we were deemed an essential service. When K-12 schools closed, we were there for children and families because of the significance of the service we provided and the impact of downtime for parents in the workforce. Our economy depends on the child care industry to thrive. Fast-forward into our current reality and the closure policies for early child care centers now fail to reflect this importance. Child care centers are forced to close an entire classroom when a single child tests positive, suddenly, and unpredictably taking child care away from 20 families for up to 10 days. This creates a tremendous amount of stress for working parents, many of whom are taking quickly diminishing PTO days and risking their jobs to accommodate these aggressive policies.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO