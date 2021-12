If sales hold steady this month, pickup trucks will have made up 26% of the new vehicle market in 2021. That just a hair more than one in every four new vehicles, and the three best-selling individual models (by far) are all pickups. But until the arrival this fall of the 2022 Rivian R1T, not one of these vehicles was powered exclusively by electricity. The R1T earns our electric vehicle of the year honors by bringing EV reality to the segment and by being a stylish, capable and innovative vehicle in its own right.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO