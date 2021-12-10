ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cyprus detects first cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNICOSIA (Reuters) – Cyprus has detected its first cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19,...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
jack1065.com

Italy reports 21,042 new COVID cases, 96 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 96 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 118 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 21,042. New cases had jumped by nearly two thirds on Friday to 20,497. With 96 victims in the past 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
jack1065.com

France reports 63,405 new COVID-19 cases, average new cases at new 2021 high

PARIS (Reuters) -France on Tuesday reported 63,405 coronavirus infections, the second-highest number of new infections this year since April. The new cases pushed the seven-day moving average of new cases to 49,506, its highest level in 2021, data from the health ministry showed. The new cases pushed the cumulative total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
jack1065.com

Ukraine receives more World Bank funds to fight COVID-19

KYIV (Reuters) – The World Bank has approved an additional $150 million loan to help Ukraine speed up vaccinations against COVID-19, the international lender’s Ukrainian office said on Saturday. Ukraine’s government will spend $120 million on 16.5 million vaccine doses and the rest will be used for IT,...
WORLD
jack1065.com

Mexico reports 199 more deaths from COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 2,992 new COVID-19 cases and 199 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of infections to 3,914,706 and the death toll since the pandemic began to 296,385. The health ministry has previously said that the real...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Cyprus#Covid 19#Reuters
jack1065.com

Scotland tightens COVID-19 rules over exponential growth in cases

LONDON (Reuters) – Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Friday said that the Omicron coronavirus variant was growing exponentially and would overtake Delta as the dominant strain within days, as she tightened self-isolation rules. Sturgeon said that household contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases would have to self-isolate for 10...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Washington Examiner

The UAE puts China first and gives Macron his AUKUS revenge

Giving cause for Chinese Communist Party celebration, the United Arab Emirates is suspending a $23 billion purchase of F-35 combat aircraft and MQ-9B drones from the United States. Agreed in the Trump administration's closing days, this arms deal would bring big new revenue streams to both Lockheed Martin (which makes...
WORLD
NBC News

Ukraine’s border is a frozen no man’s land. Pro-Russian forces are just 50 yards away.

AVDIIVKA, Ukraine — On the eastern edge of Ukraine are scenes reminiscent of World War I. Freezing troops peer through periscopes above deep trenches on the country’s front line at pro-Russian separatists, who are as little as 50 yards away. On Thursday, the trenches were muddy quagmires but are often frozen solid, offering little comfort from the inhospitable cold.
MILITARY
The Independent

It’s not just Putin: The other world leaders who had day jobs before taking power

Long before he became an implacable enemy of the West, Vladimir Putin has revealed he had to get by working as a taxi driver.The Russian President had to make do by driving cars in the aftermath of the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991 when the economic slump forced many to find new ways to supplement their incomes.Speaking of his regret about the collapse of the USSR on a documentary film aired on Sunday called Russia: Latest History, he said: “It was a disintegration of historical Russia under the name of the Soviet Union.“Sometimes I had to earn extra...
JOBS
The Independent

Germany reports highest daily Covid death toll for nine months

Germany has reported the highest number of deaths from coronavirus since mid-February - with the toll reaching 446 - as hospitals warned that the country could have 6,000 people in intensive care by Christmas, above the peak of last winter.The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s state infectious disease agency, reported 67,186 new cases on Wednesday, up 302 from a week ago, and 446 deaths - the highest daily figure since Feb. 18, bringing the overall death toll to 101,790.However, the seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 fell for a second day to 442.9 people, from 452.2 people on Tuesday.Germany’s federal and regional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Putin tells UK's Johnson: NATO members are threatening Russia from Ukraine

LONDON/MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday that members of the NATO military alliance were threatening Russia by expanding activity in Ukraine, the Kremlin said. U.S. intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on neighbouring Ukraine as...
POLITICS
CNN

The EU is finally putting its money where its mouth is on China

London (CNN) — The European Union has long been criticized for trying to have its cake and eat it when it comes to China. On one hand, it badly wants a strong economic relationship with its biggest partner for goods trade. On the other, it recognizes the Chinese government is a serial human rights offender and systemic rival.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy