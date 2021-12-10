Cyprus detects first cases of COVID-19 Omicron variant

Germany has reported the highest number of deaths from coronavirus since mid-February - with the toll reaching 446 - as hospitals warned that the country could have 6,000 people in intensive care by Christmas, above the peak of last winter.The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s state infectious disease agency, reported 67,186 new cases on Wednesday, up 302 from a week ago, and 446 deaths - the highest daily figure since Feb. 18, bringing the overall death toll to 101,790.However, the seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 fell for a second day to 442.9 people, from 452.2 people on Tuesday.Germany’s federal and regional...
Comments / 0