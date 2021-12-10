ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Claypool's antics turning Steelers headache into a migraine

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10b7vu_0dJJTRDC00

What the hell was Chase Claypool thinking? That’s the question on Steelers fan’s minds Friday morning after the chance of a comeback was further dashed by the wide receiver’s celebration.

With under 40 seconds left, Claypool caught a first down and with the clock still running, decided to do his first down point celebration, with the Steelers down 36-28 in the fourth quarter.

That knocked about five seconds off the clock. Then lineman Trai Turner, trying to get Claypool to give the referee the ball so they could spike it, knocked the ball out of Claypool’s hand, shaving off several more seconds of precious time.

After the Steelers finally are able to spike the ball and stop the clock, Claypool’s anger goes on full display seemly frustrated with his teammates.

After the game, Claypool spoke about it.

“Definitely have to be better,” Claypool said. “I got tackled near the hash, did my first down point and went to hand the ball to the ref. He had just got there. Even if I had just got up and looked for him, he wasn’t there. He ran down the field to come get the ball.”

“The ball got knocked out of my hands, that’s what costed us time. I definitely have to be better. I know I’m near the hash. I know the ball is placed on the hash. I got to be better. They ball shouldn’t be knocked out of my hands. It should have been a penalty.”

That penalty would've gone against Turner because he was the one that knocked it out of his hands.

Those antics came even after Mike Tomlin benched Claypool for a time after he got his team a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness in the first quarter after he pushed Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland in the facemask.

Asked after the game if Claypool got the message after being benched, Head Coach Mike Tomlin said, “we’ll see.”

Well we did see with Claypool’s inexcusable celebration costing his team preciously time in a must-win game.

Claypool may have had eight catches for 93 yards, but he also nearly fumbled and missed a big block on top of his other two egregious errors.

And Twitter let him have it:

In a game where your offense and defense were horrendous in the first half and you still have a chance to at least tie it up, Claypool's antics are turning the Steelers headache into a migraine.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Dungy’s Brutally Honest Admission

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy has made his opinion on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool extremely clear. Thursday night, Claypool wasted precious seconds by celebrating a first down catch, rather than getting up quick to spike the ball. Pittsburgh was driving with no timeouts when...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reveals His True Feelings With Chase Claypool

The major story from the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ 36-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday was the immaturity exhibited by wide receiver Chase Claypool on the final drive of the game. By celebrating a first down catch with less than a minute remaining and his team out of timeouts,...
NFL
FanSided

Chase Claypool drama proves Steelers fans owe JuJu Smith-Schuster an apology

While Pittsburgh Steelers fans are rightly mad at Chase Claypool, they could really use the veteran leadership of JuJu Smith-Schuster. No, I’m not joking. Smith-Schuster is in just his fifth year out of Southern Cal, but in that short time he’s established himself as one of the faces of the Steelers’ receiving corps, and one of the more dependable players on Pittsburgh’s roster.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Larry Brown Sports

Steelers players received talking-to after Chase Claypool blunder

The Pittsburgh Steelers were drilled on fundamentals in a pretty embarrassing way after what happened at the end of Thursday night’s loss to Minnesota. Steelers wide receiver James Washington said Monday that coaches had a word with players about overcelebrating with a running clock late in the fourth quarter in light of Chase Claypool’s gaffe against the Vikings.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Migraine#American Football#Mkoll15#Turner#Vikings
NFL

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Chase Claypool's growth 'can't happen fast enough'

Chase Claypool made four catches for 69 yards on the Pittsburgh Steelers' failed desperation drive at the end of Thursday's 36-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but the production became an afterthought after the second-year wide receiver cost his team a precious few seconds and another down to potentially tie the game.
NFL
The Spun

What Danica Patrick Said Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly looking to get paid this offseason. The Denver Broncos veteran quarterback is having an OK season. Bridgewater, 29, has thrown for 2,775 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has a QBR of 47.4, good for 22nd in the National Football League. This offseason, Bridegwater is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

The Cowboys Will Feature A New Running Back On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys will be down one of their most explosive weapons on Sunday. Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Washington Football Team, Tony Pollard was ruled out with a foot injury. Enter “Hard Knocks” star JaQuan Hardy. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Ravens Announce Decision On Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Sunday an official decision for starting quarterback Lamar Jackson for the rest of the game. Jackson has been officially ruled OUT. The Ravens quarterback left Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns with an apparent ankle injury. Jackson had to be carted off the field and into the locker room.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
FanSided

3 Steelers that need to be benched for the rest of the year

The Steelers have been struggling to consistently field a competitive roster, and with the season on life support, these three starters need to be benched. The Steelers has had one of the weirdest seasons to date in 2021. In some games, this team comes out with their hair on fire and dominates the opposing team. Other times, they look like a college team that can’t play. Worse yet, half the time the team plays like both of these games over the course of a single game. Because of that, the team’s season is likely done, and now the future of this roster has to be considered.
NFL
The Spun

Bills Announce Injury Diagnosis For Josh Allen

Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg. On...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Fans Called Out For Classless Move On Sunday

Browns fans are being called out after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson injured his ankle. As Jackson was being carted to the locker room, Browns fans were reportedly yelling and waving at him as a way to make fun of him for getting hurt. After Jackson was carted in, the Ravens...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy