Wonder Woman announced at The Game Awards

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Game Awards brought us a number of announcements, reveals, and surprises, including the world premiere of a Wonder Woman game from Monolith Productions. It's a pretty brief teaser trailer — without even a hint at what platforms the game might come to — so it would be safe to assume...

www.trueachievements.com

Engadget

There's a Wonder Woman game coming from the 'Shadow of Mordor' studio

Monolith Productions, the studio responsible for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel, is working on a new game in the Wonder Woman franchise. It features an original storyline where players will "become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world," Monolith says.
VIDEO GAMES
SuperHeroHype

Monolith Reveals New Open-World Wonder Woman Video Game

Monolith Reveals New Open-World Wonder Woman Video Game. Wonder Woman has appeared in numerous video games, but she’s never had her own game until now. At The Game Awards, Warner Bros. Games and Monolith Productions announced that a new open-world Wonder Woman game is in development. While no gameplay footage was included, the short announcement video features a few shots of Diana of Themyscira as her mother, Queen Hypolita, warns her of a new threat. She also tells Diana to “unite old enemies, forge new bonds,” and that she “can be a leader.”
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Wonder Woman game on the way from Middle-earth’s Monolith

A Wonder Woman game is in development by Middle-earth‘s Monolith, it and Warner Bros Games revealed at The Game Awards. “The single player open-world action game will introduce an original story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the fight to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world,” a description states.
VIDEO GAMES
