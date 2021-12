Koei Tecmo and Gust have revealed three new characters for Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream with a batch of trailers. It’s worth noting that we only have the Japanese names so far, so we’ll likely get something different when the localized names come out. For now, here’s a look at the trailers and details for the three new characters introduced for Atelier Sophie 2 (via GamesTalk):

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO