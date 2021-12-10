ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genshin Impact handing out free Primogems after winning Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards

By Hirun Cryer
 5 days ago
Genshin Impact is giving away free Primogems to players for winning Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards. Just yesterday on December 9, miHoYo took home the Best Mobile Game award for Genshin Impact at The Game Awards, beating out the likes of League of Legends: Wild Rift and Fantasian. In...

