Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (XPDBU) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 25,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock ( the "Shares") and warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Warrants" and, together with the Shares, the "Securities") at a combined purchase price of $0.90 per Share in a registered direct offering. The Warrants will have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO