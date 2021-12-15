ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (XPDBU) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: XPDBU), a blank check company sponsored by XPDI Sponsor II LLC and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC NorthView Acquisition Corp. (NVAC) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC NorthView Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NVACU) (NASDAQ: NVAC) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 16,500,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Bluerock Residential shares soar 75% after Blackstone buys for $3.6B

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) surge more than 70% in pre-market trading after the company agrees to be sold to private equity giant Blackstone (NYSE:BX) in a $3.6B deal. Specifically, Blackstone (BX) will buy all outstanding shares of common stock of BRG for $24.25 per share in an...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ZeroFox to Acquire IDX, Will go Public Via Merger with L&F Acquisition Corp (LNFA)

ZeroFox, Inc., an enterprise software-as-a-service (Saas) leader in external cybersecurity, and L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LNFA) (“LNFA”), a special purpose ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Senti Bio to go Public Via Merger with Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (DYNS)

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (“Senti Bio”), a leading Gene Circuit company, and Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (Nasdaq: DYNS) ("Dynamics"), a special ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Infrastructure#The Units#Streetinsider Premium#Xpdbu#Xpdi#Ii Llc#Capital Stock Exchange#Company#Bofa Securities#Barclays Capital Inc
StreetInsider.com

KemPharm (KMPH) Announces $50M Share Buyback

KemPharm, Inc. (NasdaqGS: KMPH), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs, announced today its ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Genenta S.p.A. (GNTA) Prices Upsized 2.4M ADS IPO at $11.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Genenta Science S.p.A (NASDAQ: GNTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon™, announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 2.4 million American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, each representing one ordinary share, at a public offering price of $11.50 per share. Genenta also sold 720,114 ordinary shares reserved for subscription by its existing shareholders at a price of $11.50 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, including ordinary shares, are expected to be approximately $36 million before deducting underwriting and advisory fees and offering expenses. In addition, Genenta has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days from the date of the final prospectus to purchase an additional 360,000 ADSs, which, if exercised, the gross proceeds from the offering will be approximately $40 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (SHAPU) Prices 17.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE: SHAPU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation (ADRTU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation, (NYSE: ADRTU) a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (BFAC.U) Prices Upsized 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: BFAC.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Ampio Pharma (AMPE) Prices 25M Direct Share and Warrant Offering at $0.90/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 25,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock ( the "Shares") and warrants to purchase 15,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock (the "Warrants" and, together with the Shares, the "Securities") at a combined purchase price of $0.90 per Share in a registered direct offering. The Warrants will have an exercise price of $1.10 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Yucaipa Acquisition (YAC) Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger with SIGNA Sports United

Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: YAC), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company led by Chairman and President Ron Burkle and CFO ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BELLUS Health Inc (BLU) Prices 25M Share Offering in Canada and the US at $8/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. In connection with its previously announced public offering of common shares in Canada and the United States (the “Offering”), BELLUS Health Inc. (TSX and Nasdaq: BLU) today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with a syndicate of underwriters comprising Jefferies, Evercore ISI and RBC Capital Markets as joint book-running managers, and including LifeSci Capital as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Bloom Burton as co-managers (collectively, the “Underwriters”), relating to the public offering of 25,000,000 common shares. The shares are being sold at a public offering price of US$8.00 per common share. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on December 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option following the date hereof to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 common shares from the Company.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation (ALSAU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation, a Cayman Island exempt company (NASDAQ: ALSAU) announced today that it has priced its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Apptech Corp. (APCX) Announces 2.9M Unit Offering, Plans to Uplist to NASDAQ

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Apptech Corp. (OTC: APCX) files for up to 2,912,621 unit offering. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The company has applied to list common stock and the Warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market, or Nasdaq, under the symbols “APCX” and “APCXW,” respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (FXCOU) Prices 8.7M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FXCOU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 8,700,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (TCOA.U) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Trajectory Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TCOA.U), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (GFGDU) Prices 22M Unit IPO at $10/unit

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GFGDU), a newly formed and differentiated blank check company, today announced the pricing ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (ATEK.U) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: ATEK.U), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "ATEK.U" beginning on December 10, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (TGAAU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ: TGAAU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "TGAAU" beginning December 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company expects that its Class A ordinary shares and warrants will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "TGAA" and "TGAAW," respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Jackson Acquisition Company (RJAC.U) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jackson Acquisition Company (NYSE: RJAC.U) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and will trade under the ticker symbol “RJAC.U” beginning December 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant, when exercisable, will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “RJAC” and “RJAC.WS,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on December 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy