Annie Murphy & John Cho to Star In Freeform’s First-Ever Animated Series

If you’re looking to get your crime show fix from a streaming service, there are three available on Hulu you don’t want to miss. As far as antiheroes go, Patty Hewes ranks among the best of the best. Or would that be the best of the worst? On this 2007–12 FX/Audience Network series, the shrewd and intimidating attorney (Glenn Close, above) strikes fear in the hearts of legal foes and employees alike, a tactic that comes in handy whether she’s going after a shady billionaire (Ted Danson) accused of cheating his employees or keeping her staff (Rose Byrne, Tate Donovan) under her well-manicured thumb. If you’ve never before screamed at your TV in shock, prepare to start. Seasons 1–5 available.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO