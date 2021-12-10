ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star8 Corp. Welcomes Business Industry Veteran, Bart Butler as Strategic Advisor to the CEO and Board Member

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH), a publicly traded technology and eCommerce holding company, is pleased to announce it has appointed Bart Butler as Strategic Advisor to the CEO and Board Member. Mr. Butler will being his new position immediately. Mr. Butler...

