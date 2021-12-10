ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Electric Royalties Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Common Shares

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its common shares (the 'Common Shares') are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ('DTC'). DTC is a subsidiary of the...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

bizjournals

Galera shares double after firm announces 'corrected' study results for its lead drug candidate

A Malvern biopharmaceutical company's stock price doubled Tuesday after it announced "corrected" results from late-stage testing of its lead new drug candidate avasopasem. Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GRTX) said the new results show avasopasem achieved "statistical significance" with the study's primary endpoint. That endpoint was reducing incidents of severe oral mucositis — resulting from radiation therapy — in patients being treated for locally advanced head and neck cancer.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
albuquerqueexpress.com

EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. Announces DTC Eligibility

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ('EYEfi') announces DTC Eligibility. By offering electronic settlement, DTC eligibility provides EYEfi with a significantly larger platform to attract investors. EYEfi, a publicly traded technology company, is pleased to announce that its common shares have...
SOFTWARE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cannabis Global Reports Significantly Increased Revenues for the Fiscal Year End - Files Annual Report

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis technologies, today announced the filing of its annual report for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2021. Revenues for the fiscal year grew to just over $1.6 million, compared to approximately $27,000 for the previous fiscal year. Growth was attributed to increased sales and distribution of cannabis products across a broad array of product lines, including cannabis flower, edibles, and concentrates.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Star Royalties and Bluesource Announce Regenerative Agriculture Carbon Program

All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Star Royalties Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'Star Royalties') (TSXV:STRR)(OTCQX:STRFF), through its wholly-owned, pure-green subsidiary, Green Star Royalties ('Green Star Royalties'), is pleased to announce a first-of-its-kind agreement with Blue Source, LLC ('Bluesource') to create premium, verified carbon offset credits that will reward the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices by North American farmers.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Hexo launches CFO search as it eyes ways to maximize shareholder value

Hexo Corp. said Tuesday its chief financial officer Trent MacDonald will step down on March 11. The company is launching an effort to find a new CFO. The company is evaluating alternatives to improve shareholder value and reduce its debt. It's also making changes in its executive team after current CEO Scott Cooper took over in October. Hexo named John Bell as chairman of its board. Bell is chairman of Stack Capital and a former member of the board of Canopy Growth Corp. . Hexo said it now expects synergies of more than C$50 million from acquisitions, compared to its earlier view of C$35 million. The company also reported first-quarter revenue of C$50.2 million, up 70% from the year-ago period. It's projecting incremental cash flow of $37.5 million in fiscal 2022. Shares of Hexo fell 6% in pre-market trades.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
MarketWatch

Curaleaf raises $425 million in debt

Alliance Global Securities analyst Aaron Grey said Tuesday a $425 million debt deal by Curaleaf Holdings Inc. will result in cost savings of about $20 million from lower interest payments. Grey reiterated a buy rating on Curaleaf and said larger cannabis companies such as Curaleaf hold an advantage in the current environment. Curaleaf Holdings said late Monday it received commitments for a $425 million private placement of 8.0% senior secured notes due 2026. Curaleaf CEO Joseph Bayern said the offering ranks as the largest debt financing of any publicly-traded multi-state operator in the cannabis business. The credit facility will be used to refinance debt at a lower interest rate, he said. Seaport Global Securities LLC and Canaccord Genuity Corp. were placement agents for the notes in the U.S. and Canada. Shares of Curaleaf are down 23.7% in 2021, compared to a drop of 26.2% by the Cannabis ETF .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic'). The Company also announces the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 30, 2021. Shareholders unanimously approved all items put forward by the board of directors of the Company (the 'Board') and Management, as outlined in the Company's management information circular dated October 22, 2021 (the 'Information Circular').
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Wolfden Reports Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Rice Island Nickel

Includes 4.3 Mt at 1.11% NiEq Indicated and 3.4 Mt at 0.89% NiEq Inferred Mineral Resources. THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 / Wolfden Resources Corporation (TSX-V:WLF.V) ('Wolfden' or the 'Company') is pleased to release an initial NI43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate for its wholly owned Rice Island Nickel-Copper-Cobalt and PGE Project in northern Manitoba and provide guidance on an upcoming expansion drill program.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACAQ.U) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing December 10, 2021, holders of the 23,000,000 units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "ACAQ" and "ACAQWS," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade under the New York Stock Exchange symbol "ACAQ.U." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Electric Royalties Provides Update on 6 Core Assets Within Royalty Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide the following asset update on its rapidly developing royalty portfolio. Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, states, 'It's been an incredible period of growth since our last asset...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Talisker Announces Royalty Purchase Agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Bralorne Gold Mines Ltd. and New Carolin Gold Corp., have entered into a royalty purchase agreement (the 'Royalty Purchase Agreement') with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ('Osisko') that provides for a one-time cash payment by Osisko of $7.5 million in exchange for the Company granting certain net smelter returns ('NSR') royalties on all minerals produced from the Bralorne Gold Property, the Ladner Gold Project and the currently optioned Golden Hornet Project. The granted NSR royalties include an increase of a 0.5% royalty on the Bralorne Gold Property increasing Osisko's royalty on that property to 1.7%, the grant of a 1.5% royalty on the Ladner Gold Project and a 1% future royalty on the Golden Hornet Project which will become effective if Talisker exercises its option to acquire the Golden Hornet Project.
BUSINESS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gage Growth Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility and Closing of Sturgis Dispensary

DETROIT, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE) (OTCQX: GAEGF), a leading high-quality cannabis premium brand and operator in Michigan, is pleased to announce that its subordinate voting shares have been approved for DTC full-service eligibility in the United States by the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and can now be both traded and serviced through DTC's electronic book-entry system.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Wolfspeed shares tumble 7% on concerns about its electric vehicle role

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) shares fell more than 7%, Tuesday, as the semiconductor company formerly known as Cree retreated in the wake of a mixed assessment from Deutsche Bank. On Monday, DB analyst Robert Sanders raised his price target on Wolfspeed (WOLF) to $120 a share, from $105, but raised some concerns about the company's role in the market for battery-powered electric vehicles. Sanders noted that last week, Wolfspeed (WOLF) didn't raise its 2024 fiscal year sales goal of $1.5 billion from its prior analyst day in 2019, and the company's outlook for $2.1 billion in sales in 2026 is "clearly not enough for a 'hyper-growth stock'" and the suggests a growth rate that is "well below" what had been anticipated on Wall Street.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Robinhood Markets Shares Are Falling

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs lowered its price target on the stock from $42 to $31. Robinhood Markets shares are trading lower by 16% over the past five sessions and lower by 46% over the past month following the company's third-quarter earnings results in late October, an overall decline in the broader market and a series of analyst ratings updates.
STOCKS

