While it might not have been a major financial or critical hit when it landed in theaters, the Will Forte-starring MacGruber film has grown a passionate cult following over the years, allowing him to reprise the concept for an all-new series on Peacock. Bringing back a majority of the original film's cast, including Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe, the upcoming series could be seen as a culmination of realizing the full potential of the character, though the stars themselves admit that they can't rule out more MacGruber after this first season. MacGruber debuts on Peacock on December 16th.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO