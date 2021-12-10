Friday Midday Forecast: Cold front, Storms arrive this evening

Very warm temperatures are expected this afternoon with a few strong to severe storms tonight

REST OF TODAY: Conditions will remain very warm through the afternoon with areas of drizzle. The cold front will make its final approach into East Texas this evening giving us a chance of showers and thunderstorms. This will not be a widespread severe weather event and many probably won’t see the rain. However, storms that form have the potential of becoming severe rather quickly (especially after midnight). Chance of rain: 30%. High: 80. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: The front will enter the area around 9 PM and will exit by 4 AM. Storms are expected to form along the front (especially after midnight). The best chance of stronger storms will be in Deep East Texas where the line will become better organized. Otherwise, the front will bring in much cooler air. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 48. Winds: SW to NW 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Rain comes to an end very early in the morning. This will be followed by a much cooler and breezy afternoon. We’ll also see decreasing clouds. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 57. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny and beautiful after a cold start. Low: 33. High: 62. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 42. High: 69. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 58. High: 73. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, muggy, and warm. Low: 62. High: 75. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 74. Winds: S 10 MPH.

