ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday Midday Forecast: Cold front, Storms arrive this evening

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4g6f_0dJJQqGI00

Very warm temperatures are expected this afternoon with a few strong to severe storms tonight

REST OF TODAY: Conditions will remain very warm through the afternoon with areas of drizzle. The cold front will make its final approach into East Texas this evening giving us a chance of showers and thunderstorms. This will not be a widespread severe weather event and many probably won’t see the rain. However, storms that form have the potential of becoming severe rather quickly (especially after midnight). Chance of rain: 30%. High: 80. Winds: SW 15 MPH.

TONIGHT: The front will enter the area around 9 PM and will exit by 4 AM. Storms are expected to form along the front (especially after midnight). The best chance of stronger storms will be in Deep East Texas where the line will become better organized. Otherwise, the front will bring in much cooler air. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 48. Winds: SW to NW 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Rain comes to an end very early in the morning. This will be followed by a much cooler and breezy afternoon. We’ll also see decreasing clouds. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 57. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Sunny and beautiful after a cold start. Low: 33. High: 62. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 42. High: 69. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 58. High: 73. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, muggy, and warm. Low: 62. High: 75. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 74. Winds: S 10 MPH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Severe Weather Day Wednesday: High Wind Warning and storm chances

KETV Weather Now Meteorologists have declared a Severe Weather Day for Wednesday with sustained winds of 35 mph forecast through Wednesday afternoon and evening. Wind gusts of 55 to 75 mph are expected as a powerful storm system moves through. Conditions will make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles. Power outages...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WVNT-TV

Breezy Wednesday, Rain by the End of the Week

Wednesday, we remain dry and quiet across the region. The milder weather we’ve been seeing sticks around too, with everyone climbing into the 50s once again. It will be a bit breezy at times with winds out of the south, but it shouldn’t be enough to toss around any holiday decorations you have outside.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Start#East Texas#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

No accumulating snow but some rain in the forecast

The unseasonably mild weather will continue on Wednesday, despite more cloudiness than the previous couple of days. The clouds will be fairly unproductive but a passing shower or two cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be quite balmy overnight; readings will be near 50 for much of the night. Clouds...
ENVIRONMENT
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy Wednesday as cold front moves in

This cold front will knock off a few degrees in the afternoon, but temperatures are still expected to stay in the upper 60s, above average. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s before the second cold front moves in this weekend, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 50s and produce a slight chance for rain Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Strong winds and rain tomorrow

A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted looking ahead to Wednesday. A High Wind Warning has been issued for our area with wind gusts expected near 60 mph. We will also be tracking record setting warmth and the chance for isolated strong storms. A cooler push of air and calmer weather returns to end the week.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KETK / FOX51 News

Wednesday Morning Forecast: Warmth and humidity continue today, storm chances increase tomorrow

RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE TODAY TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with temperatures approaching records by the afternoon. High: 79. Winds: S 20 MPH. TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible after midnight tonight. Winds won’t be quite as strong and temperatures will moderate back into the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. Winds: […]
ENVIRONMENT
alabamawx.com

Midday Nowcast: Mainly Sunny and Warming Up

It was another chilly start to the day, but with a mainly sunny sky, temperatures are heading into the mid an upper 60s this afternoon. Tonight, the sky will be clear and most spots will see lows around 40°. REST OF WEEK: With the upper-ridge in place, we stay...
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Tuesday Night Forecast: Near-record highs Wednesday, isolated strong storms Thursday

OVERNIGHT: Patchy drizzle possible. Otherwise, cloudy and muggy. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: South 10-15 mph. WEDNESDAY: Cloudy start, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain chance is very low, less than 10%. Windy & warm with near-record high temperatures. High: 79. Wind: South 20 mph, gusts 30 mph. RECORD HIGHS for December 15:Tyler: 81, 2019Longview: […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTAL

Warm air sticks around until a weekend cold front arrives

Don’t expect much sunshine for the next several days. Rain will be confined to the northern half of the area until a cold front moves through Friday night. Near-record warmth will continue for the next few days. Christmas Day now looks dry and mild. So far this December ranks...
ENVIRONMENT
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dry Weather Forecasted; Cold Front To Reach New York At The End Of The Week

High pressure develops today and then moves offshore on Wednesday, followed by a warm frontal passage that will last through Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. A cold front is expected to reach late Thursday night and sweep through the country early Friday before stalling and finally returning northward as a warm front late Friday.
Fox 59

Mid-way through December and no let-up to warmth; Showers make a return

December 2021 has already produced ten 50-degree days and we are not done yet. The mild open to meteorological winter will take a slight turn soon. Meteorological winter opened December 1st and the opening two weeks are among the mildest on record. To-date the average temperatures ties for 13th warmest but what has been more impressive is the number of days we’ve surpassed 50-degrees. Tuesday marked the 10th of the month, the most for a December since 1889, 132 years ago.
ENVIRONMENT
WRBL News 3

Temperatures on the rise ahead of weekend rain

Temperatures will remain above average for the rest of the week, but gradually increase to get us into the upper 70’s by Friday afternoon. Unsettled weather will move in for the weekend as a cold front pushes through the southeast. This system will bring us isolated showers Saturday, then weakening to become stray by Sunday. […]
ENVIRONMENT
wfft.com

Morning light rain, windy and warmer midweek

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A few spotty, light rain showers and sprinkles are possible Wednesday morning until about lunchtime. Other than that, Wednesday is a windy and warm day. SIGN UP FOR DAILY WEATHER ALERTS. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download the FOX...
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Windy with rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A mild start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid-40s with a few showers around. Showers will stick around through the early afternoon then move out. Highs Wednesday will warm to the lower 60s with winds picking up at 20-30 mph. Winds will stick around overnight, with lows in the upper 40s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KSNT

Damaging winds this afternoon, use caution while driving

***HIGH WIND WARNING WEDNESDAY ALL LOCATIONS 9AM TO 9PM***. Thanks to areas of clouds and strong southerly breezes, temperatures didn’t cool down all that much overnight. We’re starting off mild for your Wednesday with winds already on the stronger side. Later this afternoon temperatures will rise yet again...
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

648
Followers
329
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy