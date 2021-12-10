ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins suddenly have the very good goalie tandem they expected to have

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kSyKe_0dJJQpNZ00

Don’t look now, but the Bruins are suddenly getting some very good goaltending.

While most of the talk around Boston’s net recently has been about Tuukka Rask practicing with the team earlier this week and his seemingly inevitable return, Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman have gone out and performed like the tandem the Bruins hoped they were going to be.

The latest impressive performance came from Ullmark Thursday night, as he turned in arguably his best game as a Bruin. With Boston playing on the second night of a back-to-back and facing a top-five offense, Ullmark stopped 41 of the 43 shots he faced to lead the Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Oilers in Edmonton.

“Linus played a strong game for us tonight. We needed that,” assistant coach Joe Sacco said after the game. “We knew that coming into the game, they were here, they were waiting for us. We played last night, so we knew our goaltender was going to have to be sharp, and he was. Good for him, because certainly we needed that from him at certain times tonight. … Overall, he played a fantastic game today.”

Ullmark was at his best in the third period when it mattered most. While he did give up the tying goal to Leon Draisaitl on the power play -- which, I mean, that’s the league’s best goal-scorer on the league’s best power play -- he stopped the other 15 shots he faced in the period, including three on another Oilers power play earlier in the period.

Ullmark’s best save of the night was also the most chaotic. After Connor Clifton misplayed a bouncing puck, Ullmark denied Warren Foegele’s initial chance and then went full pinwheeling double pad stack to turn aside Foegele’s follow-up bid.

“When it goes well, it’s great,” Ullmark said of the save. “Sometimes when you’re just lying there like a dead fish, then it’s not as great. It’s one of those saves that’s good to have in your arsenal, in your toolbox, but it’s not something that you always want to rely on.”

Ullmark hadn’t started in nearly two weeks prior to Thursday night, and he had recently dealt with a non-COVID illness that’s been running through the team. His last start -- a loss to the Red Wings in which he gave up two goals on 16 shots -- wasn’t perfect. But it’s worth remembering that his two starts before that were very good, as he stopped 65 of the 69 shots he faced in a pair of wins over the Flyers and Canucks.

Ullmark now has a .938 save percentage over his last four starts after sitting at .903 through his first six. His partner, Swayman, has gone from .908 in his first eight games to .942 in his last five.

Since Nov. 20, the Bruins’ .930 team save percentage ranks fourth in the NHL. They’ve climbed into the top 10 in team save percentage for the season after ranking in the bottom 10 through the first month. They’re now sixth in goals allowed per game.

Perhaps Ullmark and Swayman have been motivated by all the Rask return talk, or perhaps this was just an inevitable turnaround because they’re two good goalies and this is what good goalies do. Either way, it’s exactly what the Bruins need as they still try to find their way offensively.

The Rask talk isn’t going away. His return may still be inevitable. But while Rask was looking like a necessity for this team just a few weeks ago, Ullmark and Swayman have been playing well enough that Rask is starting to look like a luxury again.

Ullmark’s improvement is particularly crucial. He’s the one with the big contract and the one who was therefore drawing the most criticism. He’s also the one who can’t be moved anywhere because of said contract, which raised the awkward possibility of the Bruins sending Swayman down to Providence when Rask returns while an underperforming (at the time) Ullmark got to stay.

Things will still probably be awkward if and when Rask returns, but at least now both Ullmark and Swayman are playing like they belong, and neither is underperforming. That’s a good thing, no matter what this situation ends up looking like in a month or two.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Frederic: ‘We Should Have Done More’ To Protect Boston Bruins Captain

BRIGHTON, Mass – Boston Bruins tough guy Trent Frederic made a bit of a name for himself last season by dropping the gloves with a few tough customers like Tom Wilson and getting into a nasty confrontation with Alex Ovechkin that led to a spear to the family jewels during several spirited games against the Washington Capitals. Frederic hasn’t been nearly as noticeable from an agitating standpoint this season, but at least finished with a pair of assists in a big game for the fourth line in last weekend’s win over the Calgary Flames.
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins’ Have Options to Shake-up Top-Six Forwards

The Boston Bruins have quietly collected points in five straight games. They are hanging around in the Eastern Conference playoff positioning and are doing it on the strength of their goaltending, which has helped them secure their string of points. In the overall picture of their point streak, it is...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Kane, Bergeron, Lucic & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there was recently talk that the team was interested in Evander Kane, but that no longer appears to be the case. Meanwhile, many are beginning to speculate what the future could hold for Patrice Bergeron, who is without a contract for next season. In other news, former Bruin Milan Lucic was able to get a proper ovation for his 1000th NHL game, a milestone he hit last season. Last but not least, after a shaky start, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are picking up their play in recent weeks.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Clifton
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Joe Sacco
stanleycupofchowder.com

Preview: Bruins return home against Golden Knights with Cassidy back

Chandler Stephenson: 26GP, 9G, 17A, 26PTS; Reilly Smith: 27GP, 10G, 10A, 20PTS; Alex Pietrangelo: 27GP, 5G, 14A, 19PTS; Mark Stone: 15G, 4G, 15A, 19PTS. Robin Lehner: 11-9-0, 3.15 GAA, .904 save percentage; Laurent Brossoit: 5-2-0, 2.66 GAA, .911 save percentage. Game notes. The Boston Bruins are back for a one-off...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wings#Flyers#Oilers
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
NHL
markerzone.com

MACDONALD STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER HUGE HIT BY LOMBERG, LOMBERG FIGHTS AUBE-KUBEL

Another player stretchered from the ice in the NHL. In Sunday Night's game between the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche, Ryan Lomberg freight-trained Jacob MacDonald, leaving him unconscious on the ice. He would eventually be stretchered off. In the meantime, Nicolas Aube-Kubel stepped up for his teammate, forcing Lomberg to fight. There was no penalty for the hit.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
710K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy