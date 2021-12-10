ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do pets need vitamins?

By Marty Becker Tribune News Service
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Q: I want to make sure my pet has the best nutrition. Should I give him a multivitamin?. A: If your dog or cat is already eating a complete and balanced diet (that phrase should be on the bag or can of food) a multivitamin isn't necessary. It can even...

www.startribune.com

Joel Eisenberg

Why Do We Put Sick Pets to Sleep?

While it is a common and socially accepted practice to help your pet cross "the rainbow bridge," a human in extreme pain wishing for the equivalent confronts opposition fraught with political and moral argument.
EatThis

Eating Habits to Avoid If You're Pre-Diabetic, Says Dietitian

Upwards of 30% of Americans are considered pre-diabetic, and most of them don't even know it. Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar is elevated, but not high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Blood sugars can hang out in the prediabetes range for years before being detected. You can assess your risk through the American Diabetes Association Risk Test.
FITNESS
HuffingtonPost

9 Foods That Ease Post-Holiday Indulgence Heartburn And Acid Reflux

Regardless of what you celebrate, you’ve probably started indulging in some sort of delicious holiday fare by now. Maybe you’re dipping latkes into sour cream and applesauce, sipping on eggnog and holiday-themed cocktails, or munching on sugar cookies, pie, gingerbread, mashed potatoes and stuffing. And you probably aren’t planning to stop any time soon.
HEALTH
Lompoc Record

What to do if your pets are diagnosed with diabetes | Ask Dr. Kait

Diabetes Mellitus in pets is a fairly common condition. To understand what is happening to in your pet’s body, it is important to understand the basics of metabolism. Within the body, cells need food to fuel their daily processes. When your pet eats, food is broken down into usable energy. The amount of energy the food provides to run the body is referred to as calories. In the digestion process, the food is broken down in the mouth, then stomach, then the gallbladder and pancreas release enzymes and insulin which allow the food to be utilized as fats or sugars. At this point, the body can use the fat or sugars for energy to fuel activity and other body processes. The amount of sugar circulating in the blood is referred to as the blood glucose level (you may also have heard it referred to as blood sugar level, or simply BG). Diabetes Mellitus is a disease that occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high.
PETS
courierjournal.net

Pet Talk - Don’t Fly Blind When It Comes To Bird Nutrition

Picky eaters come in all shapes and sizes, and our avian friends are no exception. Despite birds’ tendency to favor some foods over others, creating a balanced diet is a crucial factor to pet bird ownership. Dr. Ashley Navarrette, a clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary...
ANIMALS
MySanAntonio

Traveling with an exotic pet or need to board? Here are your options

Traveling with any pet can take a bit of planning with itinerary logistics, food, crates and more, but if you are traveling with an exotic pet — or boarding one while out of town — it might get a little bit more complicated. Different animals require different preparations. It is...
PETS
Amityville Record

Pets, Pets, Pets

Double Doxie discards, both seniors, found their way to Last Hope on Long Island as passengers on a Georgia rescue transport; and, soon after, found doting adopters in October. Both black and tan CEPHEUS and red CUDDLES were older, neglected, most likely dumped Dachshunds. Since the start of the pandemic...
PETS
KTEN.com

Compounding Medications for Pets: What You Need to Know

Originally Posted On: https://compoundingrxusa.com/blog/compounding-meds-pets/. We love our pets and want to make sure they stay healthy and happy at all times. That means feeding them well, ensuring they get exercise, and taking them to the veterinarian for check-ups. Unfortunately, when it comes to providing medicine, most people believe there are no options outside of purchasing over-the-counter medications at the store. However, compounding pharmacies can create medication to meet your pet’s specific health needs in a way that’s safe and effective to preserve your beloved pet’s quality of life.
PET SERVICES
