Integration with New AWS Services Simplify Cross-Region Connectivity on AWS and Management of Hybrid Architectures. Prosimo, the Application Experience Infrastructure company, announced new cloud networking capabilities building on top of Amazon Web Services (AWS) new innovations, to further simplify hybrid and multi-cloud networking. The Prosimo Application eXperience Infrastructure (AXI) platform provides cloud-native integrations for customers that want to build an elastic and scalable transit with AWS Cloud WAN for cross-region connectivity. In addition, integration with AWS Marketplace for Containers Anywhere enables customers to deploy Prosimo AXI edges through a single AWS portal for customers across their hybrid architecture. Enterprises require a secure and optimized network transit that uses cloud-native constructs and auto-scales as the footprint grows when business requirements change and works consistently across different cloud regions, edge locations and co-locations.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO