Google My Business Optimization Services

The demand on digital services Globally and in GCC is growing and generating new microeconomics trends that effects every area of our way we live and work. Public and private sectors are working very hard to advance themselves in a race with growing demand from the new generation of consumers. The challenge of becoming the next disruptor internally or externally is on every organization agenda with affordable cost. The Kingdome of Saudi Arabia and the GCC countries are pushing beyond the boundaries not only with the unique advancement on government e-services but also the giga projects. All that is driving a massive growth in demand and high need for constant supply of digital assets to align with the pressure, which increase the possible opportunities on IT and digitalization resources to more than 250$ Bn. However due of the Covid 19 effect and the uncertainty of some business aspects companies and entities are working hard to find a balance between keeping their assets or investing toward new digital tools and equipment to allow them stay course of their plans and continue being relevant to the market and to the customers is putting them in a tough situation. Yet with every problem there is a solution. for years companies and organizations started to investigate optimizing their IT assets and operations in many ways starting with outsourcing the commodity services, the operations and even moving to the internet computing model that is known today as the public cloud computing. These moves where relevant in many ways at certain point of time and with a very specific business case as it introduces new challenges related to ownership, security, regulations, and the application requirement and goals might not be fulfilled with the offered public cloud services and with the increased price on the proposed services from resources point of view and from professional services perspective.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO