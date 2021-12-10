ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants at Chargers: A Tale of Two Quarterbacks

By Patricia Traina
 5 days ago

When Giants general manager Dave Gettleman falls for a player, sometimes it’s fair to wonder if he doesn’t care who knows it.

Such was the case with running back Saquon Barkley in the 2018 draft, whom Gettleman clearly drooled over every time Barkley’s name was mentioned. And such was the case in 2019 when it came to then Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, a player Gettleman reportedly scouted multiple times in person.

Alas, Herbert decided to finish out his college eligibility. The Giants, knowing that the end was coming sooner than later for long-time veteran Eli Manning and knowing that they wanted their next quarterback to get at least one year of learning with Manning still on the roster, selected Daniel Jones out of Duke with the sixth overall pick.

In 2020, the Giants, picking fourth and with a new head coach, decided not to follow the Arizona Cardinals 2019 example of giving up on a quarterback chosen in the first round (Josh Rosen) in favor of Kyler Murray, new head coach Kliff Kingsbury's choice.

Instead, the Giants selected offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and the Chargers, picking sixth, chose Herbert.

The Chargers haven’t looked back on their selection, confident that in Herbert, they have their next Phillip Rivers, only with a higher ceiling and a player they took to help start the head coaching tenure of Brandon Staley on the right foot.

“I think any time you’re looking to take an opportunity, the quarterback position has got to be at the front of your decision-making process,” Staley said.

“To be with a quarterback that was at the beginning of his career, which was a really exciting thing for me so that we could both grow together – and someone of Justin’s character and of his capacity.

"So, I think what I’ve really enjoyed in terms of our relationship and getting to know one another – and we’re still very much at the beginning – is just the type of character that he has and the type of person that he is because that’s really what you want to link up with.”

On paper, the Giants don't appear to be a match for the Los Angeles Chargers, but with a few turns of these keys, maybe they can make a game out of it.

Saquon Barkley is currently averaging 3.8 yards per carry in the running game, his lowest average as a pro, as he continues to try and bounce back from his latest injury.

Giants and Chargers--one team is near the top of the league in fourth-down conversions. One is near the bottom. A look at the two varying philosophies of the head coaches.

Thus far, Herbert has rewarded the Chargers’ faith in him. He played in 15 games as a rookie, going 6-9 as a tarter while completing66.6 percent of his pass attempts for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns to just ten interceptions.

Herbert is 7-5 as a starter in his second NFL season and has completed 66.6 percent of his passes. But he’s already at 27 touchdowns with just 11 interceptions.

“In terms of arm talent, probably like him, [Chiefs QB Patrick] Mahomes, those guys that can just throw the ball a mile and he throws it on a rope and pretty accurate,” said Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

The Giants, unwilling to risk losing out on a franchise quarterback, went with Daniel Jones out of Duke after Herbert declined to declare for the draft. Jones has been a model locker room citizen who learned the ropes under Manning.

But unlike Herbert, Jones’s NFL path has been rockier. He is now on this second head coach and his third offensive coordinator. In three seasons, he’s missed multiple games due to injury, raising questions about his durability.

His production, while not all his fault given his supporting cast, has paled by comparison to that of Herbert’s, Jones posting a 12-25 record as a starting quarterback with a career 62.8 completion percentage, 45 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions in almost three seasons.

The Giants will have to decide whether to exercise the option year of his rookie deal this off-season. To some, it should be an easy decision given the lack of blue-chip quarterback talent scheduled to hit next year’s draft, but others believe the Giants should decline the option and see what Jones does next year.

If he delivers, then consider a franchise tag. If he doesn’t, the Giants might consider trading away one of their two first-round picks this year to add additional capital in the 2023 draft that will allow them to move up if they want a new quarterback.

Regardless, it’s quite an unsettling situation for the Giants, who haven’t abandoned hope that Jones can one day be as good as Herbert has shown he can be.

