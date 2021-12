It feels a little silly to write one of these for Bryce Harper. Report cards make a lot of sense for the less consequential Phillies. A report card can be the only good opportunity to write about players like Jorge Bonifacio or Cam Bedrosian. It’s nice to take a moment to think about the players we don’t usually spend much time thinking about, and hopefully we get to learn something about them we might not have already known.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO