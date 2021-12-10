ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Alexander-Arnold named player of the month

By BBC Sport
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrent Alexander-Arnold has been named as the Premier League's player of...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Liverpool ace Alexander-Arnold smiling over exciting Prem title race

Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted this season's title race is giving him a reason to smile. The Reds, Manchester City and Chelsea are starting to run away from the pack at the top of the Premier League table. Jurgen Klopp's side are one point behind Manchester City and one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Real Madrid restore eight-point lead at LaLiga summit with win over Atletico

Real Madrid restored their eight-point lead at the top of LaLiga as they beat city rivals Atletico 2-0 to claim their 10th straight win in all competitions.Karim Benzema opened the scoring with a brilliant 16th-minute volley and Marco Asensio added the second to leave fourth-placed Atletico trailing their rivals by 13 points.A late strike from Ezequiel Avila denied Barcelona a much-needed win as Osasuna twice fought back from behind to claim a 2-2 draw at the Estadio El Sadar.Nico Gonzalez’s early opener for Xavi’s men was immediately cancelled out by David Garcia before Abde Ezzalzouli put the visitors back in...
SOCCER
The Independent

Europa League draw LIVE: Rangers, Barcelona and Dortmund among teams in playoffs

Barcelona against Napoli is the stand out tie in the Europa League play-offs, with Rangers taking on Borussia Dortmund.Barcelona find themselves trying to keep alive their hopes of European football after finishing third in their Champions League group behind Bayern Munich and Benfica. It is the first time since 2003-04, when Barcelona were in the UEFA Cup, that the Catalan club will not be in the knockout stages of the Champions League, a competition they have won five times. Napoli, winners of the competition in 1989, progressed from a Europa League group which included Leicester, who they beat 3-2 in...
UEFA
The Independent

Marcelo Bielsa has no plans to make adjustments as Leeds suspensions loom

Marcelo Bielsa has shrugged off his side’s mounting disciplinary issues and says he will not alter his message despite seven Leeds United players teetering on the brink of suspension ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Manchester CityMandatory suspensions are the last thing Bielsa needs as his squad continues to struggle with an injury crisis from which there appears to be no immediate respite, with all those who missed Saturday’s draw at Chelsea remaining sidelined.But with five more players booked at Stamford Bridge more yellow cards against Pep Guardiola’s men could further hamper Bielsa’s hopes of wrenching his side out...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Taylor Hinds Named Liverpool Women Player of the Month

It should be of little surprise that Taylor Hinds was voted the Stardard Chartered Player of the Month for Liverpool Women in November. While Hinds is a crucial defender in the team, she also has come through with some clutch goals in big games over November. The most notable was...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy