Could we see more travel woes in 2022? | Rush Hour

From the moment I land in the city, the buzzing energy in New York is contagious. There is something about being surrounded by the towering skyscrapers that always makes me feel inspired. I’m certainly not the only one who feels it. Among crowded sidewalks, it seems that everyone has somewhere to be and is in a hurry to get there. Manhattan looked much different the last time I visited, in August 2020 during the midst of the pandemic. It was refreshing to see New York alive again with the same resilience I’d remembered.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO