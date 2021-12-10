Could we see more travel woes in 2022? | Rush Hour

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Airport travel is not back to pre-pandemic levels, still down about 25-35%, but it’s certainly picked up significantly compared to the holidays last year.
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport officials expect travel numbers to increase next week as people begin their holiday getaways.
Many people flying this time of year are traveling with presents and homemade treats.
“When folks are going through, we hope they know not to wrap presents,” said Minnesota TSA Federal Security Director Marty Robinson. “It’s better to put them in a holiday bag because if a suspicious item is inside or it alerts, we have to unwrap it....
Comments / 0