Public Safety

Second Female Employee Sues Tesla Alleging Sexual Harassments And Retaliation

By Siladitya Ray
 5 days ago
Tesla has been sued by a second female employee for alleged sexual harassment at the workplace, a case which comes just a few weeks after a worker filed a similar suit alleging “rampant sexual harassments” and a “hostile work environment” at the company. Key Facts....

abc17news.com

Top female officer sues Iowa for gender bias, retaliation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A top-ranking female Iowa law enforcement officer is suing the state police department, saying she’s faced years of retaliation after reporting misspending and gender discrimination. Charis Paulson alleges that she’s the only director with the Iowa Department of Public Safety to work in a cubicle and not a private office, to not have an assigned parking spot, to be excluded from director meetings, and to report to someone with a lower rank. Paulson became the first woman to lead the Division of Criminal Investigation in 2012 and in recent years has served in department administrative roles. She filed a lawsuit this week alleging that she’s faced retaliation since reporting misspending and disparate treatment in 2016.
IOWA CITY, IA
TheConversationCanada

Banning non-disclosure agreements isn't enough to stop unethical workplace leader behaviour

Just weeks after Prince Edward Island became the first province in Canada to pass a bill restricting the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) on Nov. 17, some harms of NDAs have been in the news. NDAs are contracts in which parties agree not to disclose certain information. On Dec. 3, CBC reported that according to multiple sources, NDAs were used to silence three individuals who had come forward with sexual harassment complaints at the University of P.E.I. The board of governors at the University of P.E.I. announced Dec. 8 there would be an independent investigation of allegations of workplace misconduct by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Charter School Principal Fired After 2 Months for Hiring Black Staff, Enforcing Masks: Suit

The former principal of a charter school in North Carolina is accusing the school of firing him after just two months because he hired staff who weren’t white and enforced a COVID mask mandate. Brian Bauer alleges in a lawsuit filed in federal court that he got the axe “for his hiring of racially diverse staff and/or his insistence on enforcement of the school’s Reopening Plan.” Cardinal Charter Academy hired Bauer in July and fired him in October. In that time, he filled eight of 20 outstanding vacancies with Black employees, after which a school board member “explicitly stated her disapproval,” according to the suit. He also alleges that he needed to discipline staff for not complying with the school’s mask mandate, which required all students and staff to cover their faces, regardless of vaccination status, a policy that elicited parent complaints. The charter school’s parent company Charter Schools USA declined to comment on ongoing litigation.
EDUCATION
Atlanta Daily World

Students Sue School After Being Punished For Starting Pro-Slavery Petition

A group of high school freshman are suing their school district after being punished for starting a petition that aims to bring back slavery. The lawsuit ties back to an incident in late September at Park Hill South High School in Missouri. The Associated Press reports that a small group of students posted a petition calling for the return of slavery during a school-related activity. Park Hill School District Superintendent Jeanette Cowherd did not reveal the names of the students that were involved, but she did issue a letter reaffirming the school district’s commitment to rid clasrooms of discrimination and harassment.
EDUCATION
AFP

Chauvin to change not guilty plea to federal charges in Floyd death

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, plans to change his not guilty plea to separate civil rights charges, according to a court filing on Monday. Chauvin, 45, appears likely to change his plea from not guilty to guilty to the federal charges of violating the civil rights of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

‘You Are a Loose End … That Needs to Tidy Up.’ Kanye West Associate Accused of Pressuring Election Worker to Confess to Voter Fraud

Ex-R. Kelly publicist and current Kanye West associate Trevian Kutti reportedly pressured a 62-year-old Georgia election worker to confess to voter fraud allegations weeks after the 2020 presidential election, according to Reuters. Kutti allegedly visited the home of Ruby Freeman on Jan. 4, 2021 and offered the woman help in the wake of death threats she said was receiving after being targeted by both Trump and a far-right website trumpeting allegations that Freeman and her daughter used suitcases of fake Biden ballots to help secure his victory. Those ballots were proven to be legit. The pair went on to sue The Gateway...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ZDNet

Oregon medical group notifies 750,000 patients of data breach

The Oregon Anesthesiology Group (OAG) said it suffered a ransomware attack in July that led to the breach of sensitive employee and patient information. The breach involves the information of 750,000 patients and 522 current and former OAG employees. In a statement, the company said it was contacted by the...
OREGON STATE
