Legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” at Onyx Collective on Hulu has made five additions to its cast, Variety has learned. Michael Ealy, Thadeus J. Mixson and Aderinsola Olabode will all appear in series regular roles, while Pauletta Washington and Sean Patrick Thomas will appear in recurring guest star roles. In the series, viewers will judge Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law until they’re the one in trouble. Then they’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets. The...

TV SERIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO