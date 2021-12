U.S. Rep. John Katko highlighted his legislative victories and other key provisions in the $768 billion defense policy bill that the House approved last week. The National Defense Authorization Act contains four bills authored by Katko, R-Camillus, including legislation requiring the Department of Homeland Security to analyze security risks if there are supply chain disruptions. That language would also require the homeland security secretary to issue an annual report on the risk analysis and whether there are any vulnerabilities in supply chains.

