ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Six great F1 title deciders, from Hunt v Lauda to Senna v Prost

By Luke McLaughlin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fO4FX_0dJJLavB00

James Hunt v Niki Lauda: Japan 1976

A season characterised by controversy, off-track politics and the appalling Nürburgring crash that nearly killed Niki Lauda would end in bizarre circumstances. Having bravely returned, heavily bandaged, to racing six weeks after his accident, Lauda of Ferrari led the drivers’ championship by three points from James Hunt before the final race, at Fuji Speedway. Torrential rain made the circuit particularly treacherous and Lauda retired after two laps, reportedly saying: “My life is worth more than a title.” Hunt finished third in his McLaren to become champion by one point.

Alain Prost v Nigel Mansell v Nelson Piquet: Australia 1986

The era of Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell was one of Formula One’s most memorable. It was not the great Senna but another Brazilian, Nelson Piquet, in contention in 1986 before the final grand prix in Adelaide, along with his Williams-Honda teammate Mansell and Prost of McLaren. Mansell needed to finish third to ensure overall victory but after starting on pole a spectacular rear tyre blowout ended his race, with Murray Walker in disbelief alongside Hunt on commentary. Prost took the title by two points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YooYq_0dJJLavB00
Nigel Mansell’s burst rear-left tyre spells the end of his title hopes at the 1986 Australian Grand Prix. Photograph: Popperfoto

Ayrton Senna v Alain Prost: Japan 1990

A 1989 crash at Suzuka between the Brazilian and the Frenchman, teammates at McLaren, ultimately led to Prost taking the title after Senna’s eventual disqualification. Tension was at an all-time high before the penultimate race the following season, with Senna on pole but on the right-hand, dirty side of the track. Prost, having moved teams to Ferrari, edged ahead into the first corner. Senna kept his foot down and the predictable collision allowed him to win his second drivers’ title by seven points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Vwem_0dJJLavB00
Ayrton Senna (right) takes out Alain Prost during the Japanese Grand Prix to become champion. Photograph: Getty Images

Jacques Villeneuve v Michael Schumacher: European GP 1997

Michael Schumacher for Ferrari led Jacques Villeneuve in the Williams by a point before the final grand prix in Jerez. Ferrari had been waiting 18 years for a drivers’ title, since Jody Scheckter’s success in 1979. When Villeneuve attempted to pass Schumacher on the inside the German turned in on his rival, apparently aiming to take both cars out and settle the drivers’ championship on the spot. Schumacher succeeded only in ending his own race, with Villeneuve steering his damaged car home in third to take the title. Schumacher, who three years earlier had crashed into Damon Hill in Australia and thereby won the title for Benetton, was subsequently disqualified from the championship and faced widespread condemnation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23cdV6_0dJJLavB00
The on-board camera shows Michael Schumacher steering into Jacques Villeneuve, leading to the German’s disqualification from the championship. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton v Felipe Massa: Brazil 2008

Hamilton’s first title arrived through one of the most dramatic denouements in Formula One. Then 23, the Briton approached the Interlagos season finale knowing fifth in his McLaren would be enough for the drivers’ crown, even if Felipe Massa, on pole, triumphed in his home race for Ferrari. Hamilton seemed on course until the late arrival of rain, at which point all the leaders bar Timo Glock changed tyres. A slip by Hamilton enabled Sebastian Vettel to move him down to sixth and Massa delivered victory, sparking celebrations among team members, friends and family, who believed he had taken the title with the chequered flag. But the rain grew heavier and Glock began losing pace on his dry tyres , enabling Hamilton to pass the Toyota in the closing corners and sensationally clinch the title by a point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3REDlH_0dJJLavB00
Lewis Hamilton gets the chequered flag in fifth at the 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos to snatch the title from Felipe Massa. Photograph: Vanderlei Almeida/AFP/Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel v Lewis Hamilton v Fernando Alonso v Mark Webber: Abu Dhabi 2010

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dJ2Ki_0dJJLavB00
Lewis Hamilton (left) and Jenson Button pour the champagne over the new world champion, Sebastian Vettel. Photograph: Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Two years later Vettel set a new mark for youngest champion by five months, with Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Mark Webber remarkably also having a shot at the title going into the final race at Yas Marina. There had been eight changes of leader in the drivers’ championship that season – but the final day would be the first time Vettel, then aged 23 and four months, topped the standings. A flawless drive saw him lead from pole to flag, sparking a run of four straight drivers’ titles for Red Bull.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayrton Senna
Person
Jenson Button
Person
Alain Prost
Person
Jacques Villeneuve
Person
Nelson Piquet
Person
Nigel Mansell
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Timo Glock
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Felipe Massa
Person
Niki Lauda
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Michael Schumacher
Daily Mail

Bernie Ecclestone labels talk of Lewis Hamilton being robbed of world title as 'complete and utter NONSENSE'... as the former F1 supremo admits he is 'HAPPY' the Brit lost out to Max Verstappen so Michael Schumacher's record wasn't broken

Bernie Ecclestone has slammed talk that Lewis Hamilton was 'robbed' of his eighth Formula One world title as 'complete and utter nonsense' after the dramatic conclusion to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Seven-time winner Hamilton missed out on a record-breaking crown after Max Verstappen overtook him on the final lap,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘What a joke’, ‘It can’t be right’: Lewis Hamilton pipped to Formula One title

A breathless and chaotic climax to the Formula One season which saw Lewis Hamilton pipped to the championship title left viewers angry and confused.With Hamilton effectively needing to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to take the crown ahead of Max Verstappen he held a comfortable lead over his rival in the late stages of the race.A title battle we will never forgetThank you#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/aDYvg00KuQ— Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021But a crash saw the safety car sent out, ultimately ensuring the title came down to one lap of racing with Hamilton’s lead erased – and Verstappen...
TENNIS
Jalopnik

Formula One Is No Longer A Sport

Formula 1 has always sought to tweak its regulations to keep the racing exciting. The rule changes have impacted different teams in a variety of ways, but were always done under the guise of maintaining fair, entertaining racing. But when those rules change frequently, or lack overall consistency in all-important decisions for what’s happening on-track, that’s when outcomes like Sunday’s at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix become incredibly problematic.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mclaren#Brazilian#Suzuka#Frenchman#Japanese
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton wasn’t the only loser from F1 season’s farcical finish

Millions of people around the world sat down on Sunday to watch the finale of the most finely poised Formula One race in the sport’s 71-year history, at the end of a sensational season in which two astonishing athletes have performed at the very peak of their abilities weekend upon weekend.A strong proportion of that audience will have been doing so for the first time in their life, or at least for one of the first few times, captivated by the intensity of the battle between two men as raucously talented as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.The differences in...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Monday’s Lewis Hamilton News

Lewis Hamilton is going to be knighted on Wednesday for his services to motor sports. It comes just a few days after he barely lost out on a record eighth Formula One title to Max Verstappen. The ceremony will take place in Windsor Castle and it comes 13 years after...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Bernie Ecclestone tells Lewis Hamilton he ‘shouldn’t be complaining’ over F1 title result

Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed claims that Lewis Hamilton unfairly lost out on the Formula One world title to Max Verstappen as “utter nonsense”. Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth championship on the last lap of the season as Verstappen prevailed in the dramatic title shootout at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But the result of the race was highly controversial after Verstappen benefitted from a late safety car and was allowed to line up behind Hamilton on a fresh set of soft tyres, where he was able to execute the crucial final-lap overtake. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff led furious...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'This has been manipulated!': Lewis Hamilton claims his dramatic F1 title loss was RIGGED, in a previously-unheard rant to his team over the radio, after Max Verstappen overtook on the last lap for his controversial win

Lewis Hamilton verbally lashed out and claimed the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix had been 'manipulated' after being defeated at the death by rival Max Verstappen, and surrendering the championship title as a result. In previously unheard radio audio and dashcam footage, Hamilton questioned what was going on as the race...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Ferrari
CarBuzz.com

These Skateboards Are Made From Lewis Hamilton's F1 Car

Do you want to own an F1 car? Unless you're here to moan about how mean we are to Teslas, the answer is most likely yes. Unfortunately, unless you're the guys over at Genius Garage, you can't. The best you can hope for is the Mercedes-AMG One, which uses a watered-down engine from the 2016 Mercedes F1 car.
CARS
The Independent

Nicholas Latifi apologises for crash which took away Lewis Hamilton’s historic F1 world title

Nicholas Latifi has apologised for the innocuous crash which changed the course of Formula 1 history.Latifi slammed into the barriers at a narrow part of the Abu Dhabi circuit which caused the safety car to take to the track with five laps remaining.The domino effect of that moment was seismic, and ultimately saw Lewis Hamilton’s near-certain title victory – a record eighth drivers’ championship – snatched away as Max Verstappen caught up and then overtook in dramatic circumstances on the final lap to instead clinch his maiden triumph.Latifi said afterwards that his crash was caused by dirt on his...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Christian Horner pledges to give Nicholas Latifi 'a lifetime supply of Red Bull' after his crash handed Max Verstappen the opportunity to pass Lewis Hamilton to win the 2021 F1 world title in controversial fashion

Christian Horner promised Williams driver Nicholas Latifi a lifetime supply of Red Bull after his crash ultimately led to Max Verstappen winning the Formula One world championship with victory in Abu Dhabi. The Red Bull team principal revealed he had been 'screaming' at race director Michael Masi to allow Verstappen...
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Abu Dhabi GP: Karun Chandhok on the controversial finish to Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton's epic F1 title duel

That was the craziest final 10 minutes to a Formula 1 World Championship season that I can remember!. For decades to come, anyone who was in Abu Dhabi will be telling their grandchildren that we were there to witness an extraordinary weekend of intense battling between two supremely talented drivers after one of the greatest seasons in F1 history.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Sergio Perez explains key to disrupting Lewis Hamilton’s race at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sergio Perez says he did what he had to do to help Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen win the world title at Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Gand Prix.Perez held up Lewis Hamilton enough to take serious time out of the Mercedes, and it helped Verstappen get back in touch with his title rival during the middle part of the race. Hamilton pulled away in the latter stages before late drama, when a safety car period brought them back together and the race director Michael Masi hurriedly restarted the racing in the final lap, when Verstappen overtook Hamilton to clinch the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Red Bull ‘played rough’ to help Max Verstappen win F1 title, Damon Hill claims

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill has claimed Red Bull and team boss Christian Horner were “playing rough” as they looked to put the pressure on race director Michael Masi during the closing stages of Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Horner pleaded Masi to give championship contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton “one more lap” following the safety car, with Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff later criticising the “unacceptable” way in which the race unfolded.Five cars were allowed to overtake the safety car, putting Verstappen directly behind Hamilton on a fresh set of soft tyres, and Hill said Red Bull were...
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Verstappen crowned world champion despite Mercedes' protests

Max Verstappen emerged from a Formula One season like no other as a worthy world champion, the Dutch driver prising the crown from Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the final race on Sunday. The road to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was marked by moments of high drama, but no one could have predicted the best would be saved till last. The tension spilled over from the track to the stewards' room when Mercedes lodged appeals against the outcome, both of which were rejected. The German team, which had the consolation of winning an unprecedented eighth consecutive constructors' title, announced their intention to lodge one final appeal, so the drivers' title could still end in the hands of lawyers.
MOTORSPORTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

80K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy