Opinion: COVID-19 is Still Strong

By Erin Lathrop
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March 2020, life as we know it changed. COVID-19 made its way to the U.S. and shut everything down. We, as a nation, went into quarantine. Almost two years later, in Dec. 2021, we are still in the midst of COVID-19. A year ago, the first COVID-19 vaccine...

Related
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate still suspended for businesses: Today's update

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. While the Occupational Safety and Health Administration suspended the enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine requirement last month, your employer can still require you to get vaccinated. The mandate would have required people working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. It was blocked by a federal appeals court in early November, which ordered OSHA to not take steps to enforce the mandate and to wait until a further court order. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant and the new omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOAT 7

Hospitals say delta COVID-19 variant is still biggest threat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The majority of people in the hospital are still unvaccinated COVID-19 patients and here at University of New Mexico Hospital, they are operating at over 140% capacity. This means every single bed and even different units are being used and converted into patient areas but as we...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: Biden showed leadership during COVID, but America still needs a public health strategy

When the Biden administration came into office in January, plans for a robust COVID-19 vaccine rollout lagged. What the administration accomplished over its first six months in office was nothing short of a miracle: working to stabilize vaccine production and getting shots in arms. Since then, nearly 60% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated....
U.S. POLITICS
thedp.com

Penn 'strongly recommends' limiting social gatherings as COVID-19 cases increase

Penn is strongly recommending that community members limit social gatherings in the final weeks of the semester as COVID-19 positivity rates are increasing across the country and the Omicron variant is beginning to spread. The University's COVID-19 positivity rate increased slightly last week, rising from 0.64% between Nov. 14 and...
PENN, PA
beckershospitalreview.com

Americans still see COVID-19 as biggest healthcare threat

Even before the omicron variant rattled markets and health officials, Americans were still citing COVID-19 as the most urgent health issue facing the country, a new Gallup poll published Nov. 30 shows. The recent poll was conducted in the first half of November and surveyed 815 adults across all 50...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

AP-NORC poll: Omicron raises COVID worry but not precautions

As the omicron variant sparks worldwide fears of renewed virus outbreaks, Americans’ worries about infection are again on the rise. But fewer say that they are regularly wearing masks or isolating compared with the beginning of the year. A new poll conducted by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 36% of Americans now say they are very or extremely worried that they or a member of their family will be infected with the virus, up from 25% in late October. Another 31% now say they’re somewhat worried.
NFL
Sandusky Register

COVID-19 transmission still very high locally

SANDUSKY — Many people are still getting new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County, according to new figures released Tuesday by the Erie County Health Department. With the omicron variant apparently looming in Ohio, the Erie County Health Department reported 428 new cases of COVID-19, only slightly lower than the 433 cases reported last week.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Geauga County Maple Leaf

COVID-19: UH ICU Still Full As Cases Surge

Geauga County continues to be at high risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Geauga County continues to be at high risk for COVID-19 transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Everyone in the county should wear a mask in public indoor settings,...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH

