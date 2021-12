The District of Columbia is suing the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers for allegedly conspiring to terrorize the city with the violent attack on Jan. 6 on the U.S. Capitol. The civil lawsuit was filed by the District’s attorney general, Karl Racine, in federal court in Washington, D.C. It accuses the two far-right groups, their leaders and certain associates of coordinating and plotting violence on Jan. 6 to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.

