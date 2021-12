On Thursday night (Dec. 9), Kanye West and Drake will officially touch the stage together for the first time in five years in efforts to draw awareness to prison reform and bring justice to incarcerated Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover. The simmering feud between West and Drake ended last month after Rap-A-Lot Records CEO J. Prince intervened and urged both parties to squash their beef in light of promoting peace as two of hip-hop’s most prominent artists today.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO