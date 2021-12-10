The Celtics need to make changes to the roster (or do they?)

The Celtics have had a rough couple of games, which shouldn’t really be that surprising given their schedule. They started off the month with a close win vs the 76ers, who have looked really good since going 4-1 with a W over the Warriors. Then they had a close loss in Utah on a night when the Jazz shot historically well. Then they blew the doors off a struggling Blazers team in Portland. Their shooting splits in those games were 42/39/73 vs the 76ers, 52/36/100 vs the Jazz, and 56/57/90 vs the Blazers. The Cs looked like crap in LA. They got blown out by a mediocre Lakers team and lost to a Clippers team missing both of their 2 stars. They followed that up with a beatdown in Phoenix at the hands of a team missing Booker and Ayton. Their shooting splits in those games were- 44/30/69 against the LAL, 48/31/90 vs the LAC, and 38/15/67 vs the Suns. All 3 of those games were just below average shooting night. In the case of the game in Phoenix it was an absolutely horrendous shooting night. Al Horford was missing 3s with nobody within 15 feet. The first three games the Cs were shooting the lights out. The last 3… not so much.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO